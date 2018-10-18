Goth succulents are a thing just in time for Halloween

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you're both a plant love and a Halloween fanatic, have we got the trend for you. Goth succulents are a thing and they were made for spooky decor.

These dark desert natives — ranging in color from jet black to deep eggplant to a dark forest green — have been popping up on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #GothPlants or #GothSucculents. And much like the plant lovers who have been posting photos, we're into it!

This user found this succulent, also known as an Aeonium arboreum, in Los Angeles. A more common name for the plant is "Irish rose," and they can range in color from purple to full-on goth black.

The Etsy shop RareSucculents shared this gorgeous goth baby on their Instagram account. Clearly, they've been selling fast because the store mentions that they had to re-stock.

This little plant is an Echeveria or more commonly (and fittingly!) known as a "Black Prince."

This Twitter user summed it up perfect by declaring goth succulents "my aesthetic now."

We'll just go ahead and say that these plants are the perfect way to gently embrace Halloween. You could even add one to your desk at work to brighten — or darken — your day.

These would be the perfect decoration for an office desk or a end table in a living room!

This "Black Prince" is totally ready for Halloween — it even has a hint of orange!

This Instagram user fully embraced the holiday spirit by adding a spooky Halloween castle to complement their goth succulent display.

