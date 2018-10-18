Goth succulents are a thing just in time for Halloween

They're just as beautiful as they are strange.
/ Source: TODAY
goth succulents
Goth succulents are hardcore ... and really pretty.Shutterstock

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
Brittany LogginsTwitter

If you're both a plant love and a Halloween fanatic, have we got the trend for you. Goth succulents are a thing and they were made for spooky decor.

These dark desert natives — ranging in color from jet black to deep eggplant to a dark forest green — have been popping up on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #GothPlants or #GothSucculents. And much like the plant lovers who have been posting photos, we're into it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo4j2kQnvgD

This user found this succulent, also known as an Aeonium arboreum, in Los Angeles. A more common name for the plant is "Irish rose," and they can range in color from purple to full-on goth black.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUhmRiIB-Le

The Etsy shop RareSucculents shared this gorgeous goth baby on their Instagram account. Clearly, they've been selling fast because the store mentions that they had to re-stock.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoXXuDCHA7u

This little plant is an Echeveria or more commonly (and fittingly!) known as a "Black Prince."

This Twitter user summed it up perfect by declaring goth succulents "my aesthetic now."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMYhgyAhNWI

We'll just go ahead and say that these plants are the perfect way to gently embrace Halloween. You could even add one to your desk at work to brighten — or darken — your day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgpgdUQHxYI

These would be the perfect decoration for an office desk or a end table in a living room!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bev6EL2DUAn

This "Black Prince" is totally ready for Halloween — it even has a hint of orange!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BorqjKdga7F

This Instagram user fully embraced the holiday spirit by adding a spooky Halloween castle to complement their goth succulent display.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

How to make decorative pumpkin gardens

Sep. 28, 201600:57

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today