Located in Covington, Georgia, Twelve Oaks was used as the model for the Wilkes family home in the classic Oscar-winning movie.

As the book was being adapted into the movie, author Margaret Mitchell reportedly saw a photo of the home in the Atlanta Journal, and sent a clipping of it to the film's production team with a handwritten note saying, “I like this for Ashley’s home.”

The newspaper clip of the home that author Margaret Mitchell sent to the film team. Nicole Greer / Courtesy of Target Auction

And we can see why she loved it so much. The house, which was built in 1836, is just as stunning as the Hollywood version.

In the novel, Twelve Oaks is the Wilkes family plantation home named for the twelve great oak trees that surround the family mansion in an almost perfect circle. Gone With The Wind

The stately white pillar-covered mansion features more than 10,000 square feet of renovated space — over $2 million was spent fixing it up recently, according to a press release issued to TODAY Home from Target Auction, the company overseeing the sale.

In true Southern tradition, there are porches to sip sweet tea as well as large oak trees to rest under the shade.