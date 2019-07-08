It inspired one of the homes featured in “Gone with the Wind,” and now this beautiful antebellum property is for sale.
Located in Covington, Georgia, Twelve Oaks was used as the model for the Wilkes family home in the classic Oscar-winning movie.
As the book was being adapted into the movie, author Margaret Mitchell reportedly saw a photo of the home in the Atlanta Journal, and sent a clipping of it to the film's production team with a handwritten note saying, “I like this for Ashley’s home.”
And we can see why she loved it so much. The house, which was built in 1836, is just as stunning as the Hollywood version.
The stately white pillar-covered mansion features more than 10,000 square feet of renovated space — over $2 million was spent fixing it up recently, according to a press release issued to TODAY Home from Target Auction, the company overseeing the sale.
In true Southern tradition, there are porches to sip sweet tea as well as large oak trees to rest under the shade.
The home has 12 bedrooms and 12-and-a-half bathrooms. With so many rooms, it’s no wonder it was used as a bed-and-breakfast from 2012-2018. It even received recognition as of one of The South’s Best Inns 2018 by Southern Living.
Classic features such as hardwood floors, high ceilings, sparkly chandeliers and hand-carved fireplace mantels are mixed with modern touches like new appliances in the updated chef’s kitchen and high-end fixtures in the bathrooms.
Fans of the film will also appreciate that the home includes four reproductions of Scarlett’s (Vivien Leigh) most iconic gowns from the film as well as two of Rhett’s (Clark Gable) suits.
As for why they're selling the property, the current owner explained in a statement: “We feel we’ve accomplished what we set out to do and we are ready to start a new adventure.”
Those who wish to place a bid on it can do so before July 25. For more details, visit targetauction.com.