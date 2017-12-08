The 21 best gifts for cats and the people who love them

share tweet pin email

The holidays are about spending time with, celebrating, and spoiling the ones we love. And for the cat lovers among us, that includes our feline family members.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a cat lady (or cat guy), or a stocking stuffer for your favorite purr machine, these 21 gifts for cats and cat lovers are definitely the cat's pajamas.

So, brush off the cat hair and kick up the kitty litter, these gifts prove that there's nothing wrong with being a little crazy in love with your furry best friend.

The Natural Pet Company Cat Toys Collection, $15, Amazon

The Natural Pet Company Cat Toys Collection includes seven natural material toys that are sure to put every cat in the holiday spirit.

House Cat Cheese Board, $68, Anthropologie

Cat lovers are stereotypically homebodies. If you had the adorable House Cat Cheese Board, you'd stay home too!

Dogeared You Had Me At Meow Tote, $32, Zappos

If you (or someone you know) loved "Jerry Maguire" but wished it had more cats in it, the Dogeared You Had Me At Meow Tote is the perfect gift. Now show me the meow-ny!

Prime Pet Box Premium Cat Gift Box, $16, Amazon

The premium toys and treats in the Prime Pet Box Premium Cat Gift Box make for a great one-and-done option for your favorite kitty.

Meow for Measuring Cups, $35, Modcloth

Baking becomes much more enjoyable (and adorable) with the Meow for Measuring Cups.

Crafting with Cat Hair: Cute Handicrafts to Make with Your Cat, $12, Amazon

Unless you're dealing with a hairless cat, cat hair is simply a part of life. Join the if-you-can't-beat-'em-join-'em side of the crazy cat lady universe and make lemons out of lemonade with Crafting with Cat Hair: Cute Handicrafts to Make with Your Cat.

Whale Cat Bed, $99, Uncommon Goods

Most cats don't enjoy the water, but with the Whale Cat Bed, they can have a whale of a good time while enjoying a nice long cat nap.

Ted Baker Kittii Cat Leather Crossbody Bag, $195, Nordstrom

The Ted Baker Kittii Cat Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for the cat lover that wants to show their feline allegiance without being too over the top.

Mew and Me Forever Flat, $60, Modcloth

The Mew and Me Forever Flat will have you rethinking the suddenly chic kitten heel trend.

Monki Fluffy Cat Robe, $45, ASOS

A cat nap can easily become a day-long event in the Monki Fluffy Cat Robe.

Catit Senses 2.0 Digger for Cats, $15, Amazon

Your favorite cat will totally dig the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger for Cats. And your favorite cat owner will dig that you've given them the ability to do anything besides throw cat treats.

Meow Stemless Wine Glass - Set Of 2, $13, Urban Outfitters

The Meow Stemless Wine Glasses are technically for wine, but they could also be used for lapping up milk.

Loren Olivia Cat Earrings Set - Set of 3, $13, Nordstrom Rack

Give the gift of adorable cat ears with the Loren Olivia Cat Earrings Set.

Paladone Happy Cat Heat Change Mug, $14, Nordstrom

Watching and listening to a cat purr in happiness is a joyful experience. Give the gift of more of that joy with the Paladone Happy Cat Heat Change Mug. Add warm water and watch the cat's eyes close like it's enjoying a particularly nice pet.

Miss Patina Feline Pride Cropped Velvet Bomber Jacket, $90, Modcloth

There's nothing wrong with loving cats. Give the gift of pride with the Miss Patina Feline Pride Cropped Velvet Bomber Jacket.

Cat Lady Old Maid, $13, Modcloth

For the cat lady with a sense of humor, there's Cat Lady Old Maid.

Betsey Johnson Women's Cat Crystal Embossed Leather Watch, $60 (Originally $135), Nordstrom Rack

A quick look at the Betsey Johnson Women's Cat Crystal Embossed Leather Watch will tell your favorite cat lover that it's time for their cat to knock everything off of the desk.

CatLadyBox, $35/month, CrateJoy

Sign up for the CatLadyBox and get a box full of kitty-themed items and cat toys every month. Plus, once you take everything out of the box, it becomes an even better bed than the expensive cat bed you bought.

Lazy Oaf High Neck Sweatshirt With Weird Cat Lady Embroidery, $108, ASOS

Encourage your favorite cat lady to own up to their undying feline love with the Lazy Oaf High Neck Sweatshirt With Weird Cat Lady Embroidery.

Laptop Cat Scratching Pad, $35, Uncommon Goods

Not every cat is destined to have a viral video, but with the Laptop Cat Scratching Pad every cat can scratch at the keys.

House of Disaster Cat Lamp, $56, ASOS

The House of Disaster Cat Lamp gives off a glow as soft as your favorite furry friend.

