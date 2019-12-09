Save up to 88% on Jack Spade and Adidas sunglasses with this exclusive Shop TODAY Deal of the Day!

Giada De Laurentiis' $7 million mansion is the perfect place to entertain

The kitchen is right in the middle of the property, which should come as no surprise.

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

“Giada at Home” takes on a whole new meaning with this insanely gorgeous property.

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis is parting ways with her luxurious Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, recently selling it for a whopping $7 million.

Giada De Laurentiis just sold this modern home for $7 million.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

The five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house looks like the perfect place to entertain — something De Laurentiis knows well.

A large open-layout living area is anchored by, what else, a beautiful kitchen. It’s got a nearly 24-foot stone island with plenty of room for prep work and dining. The sleek cabinetry adds to the modern style. We wonder how many yummy Italian meals have been cooked here!

It should come as no surprise that the kitchen is sleek, modern and spacious.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

The living space can be expanded to the backyard thanks to glass sliding doors that open to create an indoor/outdoor vibe.

This indoor/outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

Outside, you’ll find a lounge patio, infinity pool, grassy lawn and lush landscaping. There’s also an outdoor kitchen to whip up an alfresco meal.

You can even cook outdoors.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

If you want to enjoy your dinner inside, head over to the dining area, which is accented by a dual-sided fireplace.

Did somebody say dinner party?Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

Downstairs, you can grab your favorite bottle of wine from the cellar, which is part of a bigger media and game room. The space features a large projector screen, bar and windows with underwater views of the pool — so cool!

The basement has a wine cellar, bar and lounge area.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass
Windows in the game room look right into the pool!Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

You’ll find the bedrooms upstairs, including the tranquil master suite that’s got its own fireplace, terrace and spa-like bathroom.

Check out that view!Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass
How fancy is this bathroom?!Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

A massive closet with skylights rounds out the suite.

Now that's a closet.Courtesy Smith Cho of Compass

The property is located in the Via Bluffs enclave of the Pacific Palisades and overlooks Potrero Canyon and beyond, according to the real estate agency Compass, which sold the home. Sounds like a pretty scene!

See more pictures of the house in the listing from Smith Cho of Compass.

Julie Pennell