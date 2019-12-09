Giada De Laurentiis' $7 million mansion is the perfect place to entertain

“Giada at Home” takes on a whole new meaning with this insanely gorgeous property.
Celebrity chef and Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis is parting ways with her luxurious Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, recently selling it for a whopping $7 million.
The five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house looks like the perfect place to entertain — something De Laurentiis knows well.
A large open-layout living area is anchored by, what else, a beautiful kitchen. It’s got a nearly 24-foot stone island with plenty of room for prep work and dining. The sleek cabinetry adds to the modern style. We wonder how many yummy Italian meals have been cooked here!
The living space can be expanded to the backyard thanks to glass sliding doors that open to create an indoor/outdoor vibe.
Outside, you’ll find a lounge patio, infinity pool, grassy lawn and lush landscaping. There’s also an outdoor kitchen to whip up an alfresco meal.
If you want to enjoy your dinner inside, head over to the dining area, which is accented by a dual-sided fireplace.
Downstairs, you can grab your favorite bottle of wine from the cellar, which is part of a bigger media and game room. The space features a large projector screen, bar and windows with underwater views of the pool — so cool!
You’ll find the bedrooms upstairs, including the tranquil master suite that’s got its own fireplace, terrace and spa-like bathroom.
A massive closet with skylights rounds out the suite.
The property is located in the Via Bluffs enclave of the Pacific Palisades and overlooks Potrero Canyon and beyond, according to the real estate agency Compass, which sold the home. Sounds like a pretty scene!
See more pictures of the house in the listing from Smith Cho of Compass.