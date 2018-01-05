16 fun family games for when you are stuck inside this winter

share tweet pin email

Winter is here, and that means the next few months will be spent vacationing in the mountains, drinking hot cocoa, relaxing by the fire and spending some quality time indoors.

One of the best ways to have fun with the whole crew (except for a tasty meal, of course) is to play a new and exciting game together as a group. Below are 16 of our favorite games to play while you are stuck indoor this winter season.

Spin Master Games Escape The Room, $30, Amazon

Amazon

For the escape the room fan, this game brings the fun and excitement home. It works best for three to five players, so it's perfect for after the kids have gone to sleep.

Bob Ross The Art of Chill Board Game, $30, Amazon

Amazon

You've probably found yourself watching and being completely mesmerized by Bob Ross' "The Joy of Painting" before. There's no painting involved in this game, just some art-inspired cards.

Telestrations, $37, Amazon

Amazon

This game is great for a crowd, as up to 12 people can play at once. Take a card and draw what you see, then someone else has to guess it; the next person draws that and the game of telephone continues.

The Golden Girls Clue Board Game, $38, Amazon

Amazon

If you love "The Golden Girls" and enjoyed playing CLUE as a kid, then this game is your dream come true. It's the mystery of who ate the cheesecake.

Watch Ya' Mouth Family Edition, $15, Amazon

Amazon

This is the ultimate party game. Players wear mouth retainers and try to say different words. It's guaranteed to bring some marble-mouthed laughs. Play with a small group or up to 10 people.

Cards Against Humanity, $25, Amazon

Amazon

This bawdy, fill-in-the-blank game has been a smash since its release in 2011. Six years later, it's one of Amazon's best-selling card games.

Candy Land, $13, Amazon

Amazon

This classic hit is one that kids love time and time again.

Richard Scarry's Busytown, $24, Amazon

Amazon

This 6-foot long board game means fun for all of the kids. It's recommended for kids 3 and up, so everyone can get involved. Think of it as the ultimate game of "Eye Spy."

What Do You Meme?, $30, Amazon

Amazon

This adult game will certainly get the party going. Using a deck of more than 400 cards, players compete to see who can create the funniest meme. It's like your favorite internet group chat, but in real life!

Jumanji, $110, Amazon

Amazon

If you love a wild adventure and a good mystery, this is game, based on the children's book and 1995 fantasy adventure movie, brings them both together. Be prepared to spend hours playing.

Operation, $16, Amazon

Amazon

This classic game is guaranteed family fun. Use the tweezers to help Cavity Sam feel better, but keep your hands steady! Kids can play with friends or by themselves.

Melissa & Doug Latches Wooden Activity Board, $22, Amazon

Amazon

Kids open different latches that include surprises. It's great for helping to build motor skills as well as teach colors, numbers and animals.

The Game of Life, $20, Amazon

Amazon

This classic is always a hit with everyone from kids to grandparents. You can have up to four players at a time.

Betrayal at House on the Hill, $34, Amazon

Amazon

This 60-minute game is for mystery and haunted house lovers. Build your own mansion room-by-room and then explore it. There's lots of thrill and suspense in store.

CLUE: Game of Thrones, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Calling all "Game of Thrones" fans! If you love the show, or have friends at the party who do, this game is a must. It combines the classic game of CLUE with the hit TV show.

Trouble, $12, Amazon

Amazon

For years, Trouble has been a family game night essential. You can play with two or four players and it's perfect for kids. Leave it on the coffee table and your guests can play throughout the night.