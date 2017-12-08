Tech the halls! Holiday gadgets and gear to get you in the holiday spirit

share tweet pin email

My family always does the holidays big. I remember in the “olden days” when my parents spent hours up on ladders hanging the Christmas lights. Now you can inflate a whole winter scene or display an illuminated holiday message across your entire home with just the touch of a button. So, this year, just relax and enjoy some eggnog, because I’ve done all the testing to bring you the best holiday gadgets of the season!

If you still need to do some holiday shopping for the kids, check out our gift guide of the hottest toys.

Holiday Illuminated Window Sheers, $60, Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer

These striking sheers make any room feel festive. Each panel includes 200 LED lights spaced evenly across in ten columns. During the day, the gauzy fabric lets light in, just like a regular curtain, then at night when you plug in the lights (with the convenient 10-inch cord) the sheers become an illuminated holiday display.

LED Scrolling Holiday Message Banner, $100, Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer

Preprogrammed with 13 festive greetings, this 540 LED light display comes alive with animations including “Merry Christmas", “Ho Ho Ho", candy canes and snowflakes. The indoor/outdoor banner hangs easily with hooks, and an enclosed remote control allows you to choose your holiday message.

Twinkly, starting at $99, Amazon

Amazon

Bring your Christmas tree into the 21st century with Twinkly’s amazing light display. Load the app to create unique patterns and customized effects. It’s easy to change your display into something new and epic everyday with just the touch of a button!

Animated Santa Reindeer Teeter Totter Decoration, $89, Wayfair

Wayfair

Children will understand that even Santa and the reindeer need to have a little fun. This jolly scene inflates in seconds and has internal lights for day or night display.

Animated Santa and the Tree Decoration, $65, Wayfair

Wayfair

Santa is in the Christmas spirit, popping right out of the Christmas tree. Made of a durable, weather resistant polyester, this decoration inflates quickly and has lights for a festive night display.

Mr. Christmas Cascading Motion Projector, $143, Home Depot

Home Depot

Going for a big wow factor? This projector creates huge animations that will illuminate your entire home. It includes 20 slide options, with nine Christmas and 11 other holiday options. It’s commercial-grade brightness will make the images striking even from far away.

Programmable Lite Write Laser Show, $75, Home Depot

Home Depot

Impress the neighbors with a customized holiday message that scrolls around your home. If you are feeling a little jazzy, there are also pre-programmed animated light shows with Christmas or other holiday themes. Music plays with the pre-installed programs, and there's a volume button on the unit.

TwinkleBright LED Photo with Message Ornament, $25, Personal Creations

Personal Creations

Turn a favorite family photo into a twinkling keepsake ornament. These adorable decorations can be personalized with your own photo and a special caption. The LED illumination is battery powered and easily controlled with an on and off switch.

Long Distance Touch Lamps, $150 for two, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This is a lovely gift for that special someone who is far away. Turn on your lamp with the simple touch of a hand, and a companion lamp glows no matter where it is -- letting that loved one know that you are thinking of them. Choose your lamp colors or let them cycle through all colors of the rainbow. Connecting the lamps requires a bit of setup online, but once they're connected, you can enjoy the unique illumination together.

Still need to do your holiday shopping? Check out TODAY's ultimate gift guide here.

Katie Linendoll is a TODAY Show on-air contributor and writer. You can follow her work at katielinendoll.com or on Facebook.