Have you ever wanted the opportunity to live in the Tanner family’s San Francisco abode? You got it, dude!
The iconic Victorian home that was featured in the opening credits of “Full House” and the more recent spinoff “Fuller House” is currently for sale, and the show’s creator Jeff Franklin is the one selling it.
Franklin purchased the home in 2016 with the idea of preserving it for the fans.
One of the first things he did was paint the front door back to its familiar red, but after an extensive renovation and makeover, the door now has a new dark hue.
And the home’s interior has a whole new look, too. While the inside of it never actually looked like the Tanner family’s house, since the show was filmed on a set, the space still got a contemporary makeover under Franklin’s ownership.
The living room feels bright and airy with white walls, sleek light fixtures and tons of natural sunlight. And from that charming bay window, you’ll have a great view of all those fans outside taking pictures of your famous house!
A bold new kitchen features custom cabinets, marble counters, a subway-tile backsplash and stunning pendant lights. It opens to a dining and living area, making it a nice big space for big family gatherings.
On the lower level you’ll find a large bedroom, laundry and den area with a wet bar that opens up to the backyard, which feels like an English garden.
The top floor hosts the other bedrooms, including the master suite that has a fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom.
A total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms make up the 3,728-square-foot home, which is on the market for $5.999 million. See more pictures of this famous beauty at the listing.
The home is listed by Rachel Swann of The Agency and Cindy Ambuehl of Compass.