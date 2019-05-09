Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 4:53 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Have you ever wanted the opportunity to live in the Tanner family’s San Francisco abode? You got it, dude!

The iconic Victorian home that was featured in the opening credits of “Full House” and the more recent spinoff “Fuller House” is currently for sale, and the show’s creator Jeff Franklin is the one selling it.

Franklin purchased the home in 2016 with the idea of preserving it for the fans.

One of the first things he did was paint the front door back to its familiar red, but after an extensive renovation and makeover, the door now has a new dark hue.

Here's what the "Full House" home looks like today. Christopher Stark

And the home’s interior has a whole new look, too. While the inside of it never actually looked like the Tanner family’s house, since the show was filmed on a set, the space still got a contemporary makeover under Franklin’s ownership.