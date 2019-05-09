Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

Have you ever wanted the opportunity to live in the Tanner family’s San Francisco abode? You got it, dude!

The iconic Victorian home that was featured in the opening credits of “Full House” and the more recent spinoff “Fuller House” is currently for sale, and the show’s creator Jeff Franklin is the one selling it.

Franklin purchased the home in 2016 with the idea of preserving it for the fans.

One of the first things he did was paint the front door back to its familiar red, but after an extensive renovation and makeover, the door now has a new dark hue.

Here's what the "Full House" home looks like today.Christopher Stark

And the home’s interior has a whole new look, too. While the inside of it never actually looked like the Tanner family’s house, since the show was filmed on a set, the space still got a contemporary makeover under Franklin’s ownership.

A wall that divided the living room and the stairs was knocked out to create a more open space.Christopher Stark

The living room feels bright and airy with white walls, sleek light fixtures and tons of natural sunlight. And from that charming bay window, you’ll have a great view of all those fans outside taking pictures of your famous house!

Who wouldn't want to cook dinner in here!?Christopher Stark

A bold new kitchen features custom cabinets, marble counters, a subway-tile backsplash and stunning pendant lights. It opens to a dining and living area, making it a nice big space for big family gatherings.

The dining/family area has a clean and cozy vibe.Christopher Stark

On the lower level you’ll find a large bedroom, laundry and den area with a wet bar that opens up to the backyard, which feels like an English garden.

Comet would love this space!Christopher Stark

The top floor hosts the other bedrooms, including the master suite that has a fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom.

The master bedroomChristopher Stark

A total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms make up the 3,728-square-foot home, which is on the market for $5.999 million. See more pictures of this famous beauty at the listing.

The home is listed by Rachel Swann of The Agency and Cindy Ambuehl of Compass.

