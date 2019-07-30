Sign up for our newsletter

The wait is over!

Pottery Barn's much-anticipated "Friends" collection is finally here, and it was definitely worth the wait.

When the decor brand first announced it was designing a collection to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, "Friends" fans everywhere freaked out just a little bit. And now it's here in all its glory.

The limited-edition line features everything from statement mugs and wall art to decorative pillows and the iconic apothecary table every "Friends" fan remembers so well. And we want one of everything, basically.

Take this collection of quirky mugs, for instance. There's a Central Perk coffee cup for those who've always dreamed of drinking a cup of joe alongside the cast of the show. And a sassy "Joey Doesn't Share Food" mug. Of course, no "Friends" collection would be complete without a reference to the iconic "You're my lobster," phrase, too.

You can always use new mugs!

Then there's this adorable doormat to help you welcome all your friends.

We'll take one, please!

This colorful pillow pays tribute to Monica's infamous purple walls and front door, and there's also one that celebrates the cast's favorite coffee joint.

Lounge in style.

For fans of the show’s theme song, there are plenty of knickknacks like these pieces of wall art.

Decorate your walls with these fun "Friends"-inspired pieces.

And these cute dish towels will give you a smile while you tackle the mundane task of drying dishes

So cute!

Last but certainly not least, Potter Barn recreated the show's iconic apothecary table, sparing no details.

Look familiar?

Between this and the upcoming 'Friends' 25th anniversary pop-up, it's an exciting week to be a "Friends" fan!