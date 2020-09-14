Some lucky California residents will be able to take a trip back to the '90s with a stay at the Los Angeles mansion featured on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The listing — which is hosted by Will Smith himself, according to Airbnb — allows for two guests to stay in one wing of the home for the "freshest staycation ever."

"To celebrate the unforgettable memories, valuable life lessons and laughs that have lasted decades, 'The Fresh Prince' will turn things upside down — once again — for the town where his reign began," said Airbnb in a press release. "The actor and entrepreneur is adding Airbnb Host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former 'kingdom' so fans can create some memories of their own."

The once-in-a-lifetime stay includes some incredible perks, like getting to lace up a "fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom" and "spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff's." Fans will even have access to a closet full of '90s clothes that resemble the looks Smith wore on the show.

In addition to the "Fresh Prince" touches, there are some other luxurious amenities, like a king-sized bed, bold artwork, an in-ground pool, and meals "served on silver platters."

"It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place," reads the listing, written from Smith's perspective. "My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!"

Los Angeles County residents will be able to start requesting one-night-only reservations starting on Sept. 29 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Only two guests can stay in the home at a time, and the company asks that the people staying there are from the same household to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

There are only five chances to stay in the home: Reservations can be made for Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11 or Oct. 14. Stays cost just $30 a night, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary and recognizing the three decades since "the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon."

Not in Los Angeles? You can still experience a unique "Fresh Prince" experience online: DJ Jazzy Jeff will host an Airbnb Online Experience on Oct. 1, where he'll teach guests "how to spin and scratch like a hip-hop legend." Guests will get a virtual peek into his home studio and spend some time making music together "in honor of the good 'ole days at the freshest crib in LA." The event is open for requests to book now.

In addition to the Airbnb experiences, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a reunion special that will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving, featuring Smith, Jeff, and other original cast members including Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

A two-season reboot of "Fresh Prince" is in the works at Peacock. The reboot will be more dramatic than the original series, but still follow the same storyline of a boy from West Philadelphia who's sent to live with relatives in glamorous Bel-Air, California.

Smith will be an executive producer on the show. Morgan Cooper, who created a viral trailer last year that set up "Fresh Prince" as a drama, will co-write, co-executive produce, and direct the series.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.