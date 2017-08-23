Oh, what a sight! See inside Frankie Valli's gorgeous California home

We can’t take our eyes off this gorgeous property.
The Four Seasons’ Frankie Valli just snatched up a sprawling 6,700 square-foot home in Encino, California, for a cool $4.3 million.
Located behind a privacy gate on a 14,466-square-foot lot, the newly constructed estate’s decor is just as classic as the singer’s famous songs.
Past the double door grand entry, you’ll find an interior flooded with natural light thanks to the large windows throughout the home. Clean white walls with intricate trim details and custom hardwood floors are also featured in the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home.
A spacious open floor plan connects the living room, dining room and kitchen, making entertaining and gathering with friends a cinch (everyone will be singing, “Oh, What a Night!”).
The chef’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large island that provides extra prep and seating space.
There’s also a cozy movie screening room with a wet bar where Valli and his guests can kick back and relax while they take in a flick.
Up the sweeping staircase, the master suite features a fireplace, gigantic closet and double doors that lead to a beautiful terrace.
It also has a luxurious bathroom that includes a soaking tub, enclosed shower and elegant marble floors.
Outside is just as picture-perfect with lush green landscaping and a sparkling swimming pool that is complemented by a barbecue area and fireplace. There’s also a separate pool house with a half-bath. We'll be "Beggin'" to stay over!
See more pictures of this classically modern estate at Trulia.