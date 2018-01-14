share tweet pin email

Not only does this gorgeous Hill Country property have quite the history, but check out that view!

Located in Johnson City, Texas, about an hour away from both San Antonio and Austin, this scenic ranch once belonged to Lyndon B. Johnson while he was president in the ‘60s — and now it’s for sale for $2.8 million.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

Johnson purchased the ranch a week into his role as commander in chief to serve as a getaway from those hectic days at the White House.

Getty Images Lyndon B. Johnson

The original property consisted of 800 acres, but today it’s been downsized to 142 acres. But even though the total land is smaller, there’s still a stunning 360-degree view of Central Texas. And thanks to a hilltop elevation of over 1,800 feet, you can enjoy both the sunrise and sunset from the main house — just like Johnson did.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

The property’s current owners are Italian artist Benini and his wife Lorraine, who purchased it in 1999. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom main home has been built on the foundation of Johnson's former home, and the former president’s bedroom and bathroom have been preserved.

In the master bedroom, a cozy stone fireplace acts as the main focal point while bright sunlight streams in from the walls of windows.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

And the bathroom, which features stone tiles, includes Johnson’s original tub.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

Of course, the former president wasn’t the only one to stay at the ranch. The Secret Service members had their own quarters on the property — a one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, which is still standing today.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

There’s also a 12,000-square-foot hanger on the property, which the Beninis transformed into art galleries and an educational venue. For 15 years it was known as The Sculpture Ranch, with 2,000 to 3,000 visitors each month.

Courtesy of Coldwell Banker

See more pictures of this historic and scenic property at Coldwell Banker.