Get the latest from TODAY

You have signed up for our newsletter.

You’ll get the best of TODAY delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

Former Marine proposes to girlfriend on 'Fixer Upper' — see the special moment

The wounded warrior and his love now have a new home, and a new chapter in their relationship!

by Scott Stump / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

One couple walked away with a lot more than a newly renovated house on HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

After walking through their brand new home, U.S. Marine Corps. veteran TJ Brooks surprised his girlfriend Stephanie with something life-changing: a wedding proposal.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

See Marine's sweet surprise proposal to his girlfriend on 'Fixer Upper'

00:57

As the show's hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines looked on, the veteran got down on one knee.

"I just love you so much, and I know we’ve been on a lot of great adventures and I think this marks the beginning of our greatest adventure" he said. "Will you marry me?"

Stephanie, whose last name wasn't disclosed on the show, accepted and the couple embraced. Joanna fought back tears.

Chip and Joanna Gaines open their first restaurant

00:29

The newly-engaged couple first met when TJ was recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center after losing a leg in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan, according to HGTV. Stephanie was working for the Wounded Warrior Project.

As they grew closer, they decided to move in together in a starter home outside Waco, Texas. Waco, as it so happens, is the Gaineses' hometown, where they recently opened their first restaurant.

Joanna Gaines' pregnancy cravings: Fruity Pebbles and pimento cheese

00:29

The Gaineses' helped them renovate the 980-square-foot space, which is situated inside a 2,100-square-foot barn, thanks to donations from local businesses and community members.

Now that they have the perfect starter home, next up is planning the wedding!

"What a beautiful start to the rest of your life," Chip said. "We both sincerely hope you live here happily ever after."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Latest in Home