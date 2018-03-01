Get the latest from TODAY
One couple walked away with a lot more than a newly renovated house on HGTV's "Fixer Upper."
After walking through their brand new home, U.S. Marine Corps. veteran TJ Brooks surprised his girlfriend Stephanie with something life-changing: a wedding proposal.
As the show's hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines looked on, the veteran got down on one knee.
"I just love you so much, and I know we’ve been on a lot of great adventures and I think this marks the beginning of our greatest adventure" he said. "Will you marry me?"
Stephanie, whose last name wasn't disclosed on the show, accepted and the couple embraced. Joanna fought back tears.
The newly-engaged couple first met when TJ was recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center after losing a leg in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan, according to HGTV. Stephanie was working for the Wounded Warrior Project.
As they grew closer, they decided to move in together in a starter home outside Waco, Texas. Waco, as it so happens, is the Gaineses' hometown, where they recently opened their first restaurant.
The Gaineses' helped them renovate the 980-square-foot space, which is situated inside a 2,100-square-foot barn, thanks to donations from local businesses and community members.
Now that they have the perfect starter home, next up is planning the wedding!
"What a beautiful start to the rest of your life," Chip said. "We both sincerely hope you live here happily ever after."
