Forget the scissors! Here's the easiest way to open clamshell packaging

Sometimes the only thing that stands between you and a product your purchased (or gift you opened) is that pesky, annoying, impossible plastic clamshell packaging.
Open clamshell packaging in seconds with this trickPlay Video - 0:46
But before you tackle it with your bare fingers — or, in the ultimate point of desperation, your teeth — try this hack first! All you need is your can opener.
1. Line up the can opener along the seam.
2. Rotate the can opener handle to cut the package open.
3. Enjoy the sanity you just saved with this easy trick!