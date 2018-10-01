Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is selling his gorgeous Nashville compound

See pictures of the stunning property!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Brian Kelley's House
Brian Kelley is selling his Nashville home.Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

This is how Brian Kelley rolls … and we love it!

The Florida Georgia Line band member just put his Nashville compound on sale for $6.24 million, and it features six structures — each of them beautiful and completely unique.

See Florida Georgia Line's amazing 2-story treehouse with recording studio

Aug.25.201603:54

Located on 70 acres of land surrounded by hiking and riding trails, the compound includes a main home dubbed “The Shack.” Designed by world-renowned architect Bobby McAlpine, the house features farmhouse-style interiors with shiplap walls, rustic wood floors and a stunning stone fireplace in the living room.

Brian Kelley house
The cozy living room is feels extra cozy with a stone fireplace.Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets and a line of hooks for hanging pots and pans.

Brian Kelley house
The kitchen leads out onto the patio, perfect for alfresco dining.Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

And in true Southern tradition, there’s a serious porch with two extra large wooden swings that seem like the perfect spot for sipping sweet tea.

Brian Kelley house
We could sit out here all day!Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

Connected to the main house via a 30-foot skybridge is “The Treehouse,” which we’d definitely live in full-time if we could. Built by Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s "Treehouse Masters," the two-story retreat has a recording studio and vocal booth, living room and kitchenette.

Brian Kelley house
This rustic two-story retreat will make you feel young again.Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City
Brian Kelley house
The treehouse lounge areaCourtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

There’s also a sleeping loft that comes with a circular bed that sits on a custom-made whiskey barrel frame.

Brian Kelley house
This would be the ultimate place for a treehouse slumber party!Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

Want to throw a major bash? Head to “The Party Barn” which has 1,161 square feet of entertainment space, including a full custom bar area. It’s got three garage doors that can lift up to create an indoor/outdoor atmosphere, and there’s also a lofted bedroom for those guests who just don’t want to leave.

Brian Kelley house
Hey DJ, can you play some Florida Georgia Line to get this party started?Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City
Brian Kelley house
Guests can crash here.Courtesy of the Bodden sisters of EXIT Realty Music City

For smaller get-togethers, you can invite your friends to “The Saloon,” a 300-square-foot structure that features a custom bar with oversized fire pit area. It sounds perfect for s'more roasting and campfire singalongs!

The property also has two single-family homes, which will no doubt inspire your family members to eagerly ask to come and live with you.

John Rich of Big and Rich conducts a tour of his crazy Nashville house

Nov.07.201704:44

Want to see more pictures of this stunning property? Cruise on over to kelleycompound.com.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today