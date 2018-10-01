Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

This is how Brian Kelley rolls … and we love it!

The Florida Georgia Line band member just put his Nashville compound on sale for $6.24 million, and it features six structures — each of them beautiful and completely unique.

Located on 70 acres of land surrounded by hiking and riding trails, the compound includes a main home dubbed “The Shack.” Designed by world-renowned architect Bobby McAlpine, the house features farmhouse-style interiors with shiplap walls, rustic wood floors and a stunning stone fireplace in the living room.