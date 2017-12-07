share tweet pin email

Tarek El Moussa isn't going to let a run-in with a "rogue" baby gate keep him down.

The "Flip or Flop" star poked fun at himself on Wednesday by sharing security video footage of himself tumbling over an especially hostile baby gate — and, ouch, it looks like the fall really took the wind out of him.

"When life kicks you down ALWAYS get back up!! If it's a rogue baby gate...take your time!" El Moussa, 36, joked in the video's caption on Instagram.

In the short clip, the HGTV host — who split with his wife and co-star, Christina El Moussa, a year ago — can be seen fumbling to open the top portion of the gate, attempting to walk through it, and then tripping over the bottom of it. Afterward, he's seen lying on the ground clutching his torso in agony.

Even though resilient El Moussa can laugh about it, the fall actually caused an injury to his stomach.

"Well folks...I have a huge cut on my stomach from landing with all my weight on the corner," he explained in the clip's caption. "It hurt so bad!! Glad all of my employees got a kick out of it!!"

The dad of two — who's battled two forms of cancer in recent years — said the dustup likely occurred because he was "moving too fast" throughout the day.

Still, the wacky mishap did nothing to dampen his spirits — or his sense of humor.

Quipped the star, "I got more injured from this baby gate than dirt biking and go kart racing put together."