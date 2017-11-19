Tarek, Christina El Moussa mourn loss of 'Flip or Flop' contractor Frank Miller

share tweet pin email

Fans of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" might remember Frank Miller, a contractor for the show better known to friends as Frank "The Tank." Miller suffered from laryngeal cancer, and sadly, his battle recently came to an end.

Co-stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa took to Instagram to share fond memories and uplifting words about their late friend and castmate.

"Good bye My dear friend Frank," Tarek, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of the two. "I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul."

Tarek continued, "I've never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now...don't slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!:):). Miss you buddy!!!"

Christina, 34, posted her own tribute, similarly describing Miller as a fighter.

"Frank since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you," she wrote. "Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you #RIP."

Miller had discussed his cancer diagnosis during a Skype interview on the TV show "The Doctors" in September, saying the support he had been receiving kept him going. "I have the love and support of more people than I could ever say thank you to," he said.

Tarek had been sharing periodic updates on Miller's condition, even helping gather donations for Miller's medical bills. The last update was posted on October 31, in which Tarek told fans Miller was battling pneumonia in a hospital and fighting to get healthy enough to start a clinical trial. He added that Miller had said dying was "not an option."

We're saddened to hear of the loss, and wish Miller's friends and family the best during this difficult time.