Get the latest from TODAY
Here at TODAY Home, we’re big fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines and their HGTV show, “Fixer Upper."
And if you’re anything like us, you’ve wondered — nay, dreamed — about what it would be like to score the chance for the couple to remodel your own home.
Get the latest from TODAY
Now we have an idea.
Jaime Ferguson starred in season three of “Fixer Upper,” and spilled all the details to Rachel Teodoro and her blog “Holy Craft.”
With the final episode of the series airing Tuesday night, here are five things we were surprised to learn.
1. The application process is quick.
“I applied to HGTV and heard from the casting agency the next day,” Ferguson said. No wasting time here!
2. Chip and Joanna remodel more than what’s seen on TV.
While Ferguson’s episode only featured a portion of her home that got the magic touch from Chip and Joanna, she reveals that they renovated the entire house during their time filming the show. So we obviously love them even more now.
3. You don’t get to keep the furniture.
While the rooms appear perfectly furnished in the final “after” shots, they don’t always stay that way. The home is staged for the final taping, and then if the homeowner decides to pay for any of the pieces used, they can do so.
4. Chip is a total goofball.
No, it’s not just for the cameras. Ferguson says that Chip is “100 percent a goofball” and had the cast and crew cracking up while filming.
5. Joanna is often more reserved.
Compared to her rambunctious husband, Joanna is more reserved while her brain works way. “She was quiet for a while during a tour in one home, and then turned and asked how many trees were in the front yard. She had been counting the trees!”
This story was originally published on March 29, 2016.