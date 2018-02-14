Chip Gaines gets real about relationships: 'No such thing as a "perfect marriage"'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Chip Gaines knows marriage takes a strong foundation. It's what's helped his own union last so long.

The "Fixer Upper" star, 43, said as much in a special Valentine's Day message he tweeted to his wife, Joanna, 39.

No such thing as a "perfect marriage." For me, its always been simple: commitment. Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold.. till death do us part. #HappyValentinesDay sweet girl! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 14, 2018

"No such thing as a 'perfect marriage,'" Gaines wrote Wednesday. "For me, it's always been simple: commitment.

"Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold ... till death do us part. #HappyValentinesDay sweet girl!"

The HGTV couple, who are expecting their fifth child together, will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on March 31.

The pair stunned fans last September when they announced the fifth season of "Fixer Upper" would be their last.