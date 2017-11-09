share tweet pin email

The most polarizing thing about the HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" isn't the interior designs or the exterior paint colors or even the generous use of shiplap.

No, it's the hair.

While fans love renovation guru Chip Gaines, many have been vocal about his long — wind-blown and sometimes man-bunned — locks. But no more!

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Chip's wife and home-improvement partner, Joanna, just shared a photo of his amazing hair-free makeover.

That's right! Chip no longer has long hair — or any hair — and it's all for a good cause.

Last week, he announced that he knew his fans "hated" his 'do, but he wanted them to prove just how much, telling them, "Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is." ⠀

And they did.

Chip vowed that donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would determine how much he lopped off.

"And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectation ... I'll buzz it all off," he wrote at the time.

Well, it looks like "Fixer Upper" followers really came through. When Chip and Joanna visited St. Jude's Target House in Memphis this week, he took it all off.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' ends Play Video - 5:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' ends Play Video - 5:05

But for the couple, it really wasn't about the hair.

"We are leaving Memphis changed," Joanna wrote alongside the shot she shared on Instagram. "Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way."