The Gaineses took an old, run-down shack in Crawford, Texas, and turned it into a gorgeous, industrial farmhouse for the show’s executive producer Michael Matsumoto and his family.

“It was built perfectly for us,” the father of four told TODAY Home. “Every play date we've ever had at our house, every parent has called it a kid’s paradise.” The house sits on over an acre of land, complete with a fun play structure, basketball court and rock climbing wall.