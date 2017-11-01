share tweet pin email

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't just a hit on HGTV. The "Fixer Upper" stars proved to be a huge hit on Halloween, too.

Fans of the duo have long copied the their home improvement ideas, but this week, many of them decided to copy the couple themselves.

Check out these Dresser Uppers!

We might be biased, but we think costumes like these deserve a little extra candy! How cute are these Chip and Jo lookalikes? #HappyHalloween A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Chip and Joanna saluted some of their favorite fan costume on Instagram, including these cuties, who, according to the stars, "deserve a little extra candy!'

We have to agree with them. Just look how little Chip's puffer vest and Magnolia cap pair perfectly with tiny Joanna's Waco tee.

But when it comes to clones, the real Joanna had another wee favorite.

I can't even handle this @mrsjrbaker ... 😂😂😂 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

And this "demo day" Chip-alike looks just as adorable.

Of course, Halloween isn't just for kids anymore, so there were plenty of grown-Uppers out there, too.

Like this solo Chip:

Or this just Joanna:

But it's even better when they're side-by-side.

Happy Halloween! #fixerupper #chipandjoannagaines #shiplap #hgtv #magnolia #magnoliamarket #hgtvhalloween A post shared by Rachel Turner (@rachelturner7) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Are y’all ready to see your Fixer Upper? #happyhalloween #fixerupper #chipandjoannagaines #HGTV @joannagaines #hgtvhalloween A post shared by THE PROPERTY LOVERS (@pjandthomas) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Just like the genuine Gaines, we can't get enough of them!