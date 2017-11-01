Chip and Joanna Gaines aren't just a hit on HGTV. The "Fixer Upper" stars proved to be a huge hit on Halloween, too.
Fans of the duo have long copied the their home improvement ideas, but this week, many of them decided to copy the couple themselves.
Check out these Dresser Uppers!
Chip and Joanna saluted some of their favorite fan costume on Instagram, including these cuties, who, according to the stars, "deserve a little extra candy!'
We have to agree with them. Just look how little Chip's puffer vest and Magnolia cap pair perfectly with tiny Joanna's Waco tee.
But when it comes to clones, the real Joanna had another wee favorite.
And this "demo day" Chip-alike looks just as adorable.
Of course, Halloween isn't just for kids anymore, so there were plenty of grown-Uppers out there, too.
Like this solo Chip:
Or this just Joanna:
But it's even better when they're side-by-side.
Just like the genuine Gaines, we can't get enough of them!