What it's really like to stay at Chip and Joanna Gaines' bed-and-breakfast

share tweet pin email

If you always wanted to have your own "Fixer Upper" home but don’t live in Waco, Texas, this might be the next best thing. Fans of the series can experience a Chip and Joanna Gaines original by staying in the couple’s famous bed-and-breakfast, Magnolia House. (Psst, they have a new one opening this fall!)

NBC What it's like to stay in Magnolia House

While it’s a bit tough to book (reservations filled up for six months when it was first announced in February 2016), writer Lauren Matthews of Country Living scored a coveted spot on the calendar and got to experience the bed-and-breakfast first hand. Below, see some of her most interesting observations about what it’s like to stay there:

1. You rent the whole house, not just a room.

The gazebo at #MagnoliaHouse = DARLING.😍We couldn't resist the opportunity to take a fun pic at the end of our stay at this dreamy location. I think it's safe to say we will NEVER forget our experience @magnolia. More pics and details to come on the blog tomorrow!❤️ #magnoliabucketlist#gazebo#happyplace#amazingweekend#instafriends A post shared by Janna Allbritton (@yellowprairieinteriors) on May 24, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

While it’s called a bed-and-breakfast, Magnolia House is more of a vacation rental since you’re booking the entire house. Even if it’s just you and your partner on a couple’s trip, you’ll have to take the whole thing. The cost can be as high as $995 a night depending on when you’re there.

But it does have its advantages when you’re booking for a family vacation or weekend with friends. A maximum of eight people can stay in the house, so it can be way more fun to stay there instead of multiple hotel rooms.

2. It’s packed with amenities.

Besides a handful of coupons for Magnolia Market, the Gaines' home decor store, you will find tons of useful things around the house that are put there to make your stay more enjoyable. Stocked coffee stations, bottled water, toiletries, local guide books, charger cables, umbrellas, board games, DVDs and all the appliances, pots and tools you need to cook a four-course meal are just some of the things Matthews found during her stay.

3. Be prepared for people driving by and taking pictures.

It's not just a house. #magnoliahouse #texasforever #dreaming A post shared by Kylai Cooley (@kylaicooley) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

This can be good or bad depending on how you look at it. Matthews said that the house is such a "Fixer Upper" fan attraction it can make you feel a bit like you’re living in a fishbowl. In fact, there are signs posted on the gates of the house that read: "For the privacy and security of our guests, please do not enter the property."

After getting used to it, Matthews said it became fun to wave and smile at all the fans passing by. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a celebrity, perhaps this is a good rental for you.

Read more of Matthews’ experience at Country Living.