This fitted sheet storage hack is either brilliant or 'disgusting'

Do you ever feel like folding fitted sheets is a totally tedious (and kind of tricky) task?

This bedding essential is notorious for getting tangled in a ball and can be a pain to store neatly in the closet, even if you've got Marie Kondo-level folding skills. But one Twitter user has a handy hack for the best way to store those frustrating fitted sheets.

Earlier this week, @Shenanigans_luv shared words of wisdom with followers, revealing that she skips the storage step altogether and simply stacks her fitted sheets on the bed to speed up the process of changing them.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can put two or three fitted sheets on your bed at a time and just remove the top one when it’s dirty instead of always folding them and putting them away," she wrote.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can put two or three fitted sheets on your bed at a time and just remove the top one when it’s dirty instead of always folding them and putting them away — Shenanigans, but with tinsel (@Shenanigans_luv) December 10, 2019

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The unconventional organization method instantly sparked a debate among Twitter users, who were pretty passionate about the subject. Some of @Shenanigans_luv's followers were intrigued by the idea, but the vast majority rejected it, calling the hack "unhygienic," "disgusting" and "uncomfortable."

The 3rd Hour of TODAY anchors weighed in on the polarizing topic, and they also had some pretty strong feelings about the hack.

"At first I thought, 'Alright, I get it. I'm like, oh, that's a good idea.' Because I just literally put my hands in the sheet and roll it and throw it in the closet," Dylan Dreyer said. "But aren't you just sweating through layers?"

Al Roker didn't see that as a problem, though: "But that's the idea. Then you take off that top layer and you've still got another layer."

Willie Geist agreed, and liked the idea of having such a soft layer of sheets underneath him, but Dylan still couldn't get past the hygienic aspect of it all.