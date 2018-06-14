Felicity Huffman built a modern version of her childhood home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Colonial-style home looks like it could be straight out of a postcard, with snow covering the roof, horses grazing out front and mountains in the background.

Actress Felicity Huffman gets to travel back in time with this view, remembering what it was like to play outside as a kid and eventually get married right there on the lawn.

The 27-acre property has always been home to a few horses since Huffman's family has lived on it. Kathryn Romeyn/ Architectural Digest

The “American Crime” actress and her husband, actor William H. Macy, purchased her childhood home in Snowmass, Colorado, but a post-sale inspection showed that the house was falling apart so badly that they had to tear it down.

It wasn’t a total loss though. They decided to replicate it on a slightly larger scale. “It’s the Hollywood version of the old house,” Macy told Architectural Digest in a feature on the property.

A sparkly chandelier lights up the entry foyer while a wooden bench Macy made in his workshop gives the space some old-school charm.

The entry foyer Kathryn Romeyn/ Architectural Digest

In the living room, a double-sided “sociable” sofa fits the whole family (they have two daughters, Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16). A portrait of Huffman's grandfather on horseback hangs above the fireplace.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy sit on the sofa in their living room. Kathryn Romeyn/ Architectural Digest

While her childhood kitchen had bright yellow cabinets — which Huffman preserved and put in Macy’s woodworking shop along with the pantry door that marked heights of the kids — their new, contemporary kitchen has white cabinets and a light blue, marble-topped island.