Felicity Huffman built a modern version of her childhood home

The Colonial-style home looks like it could be straight out of a postcard, with snow covering the roof, horses grazing out front and mountains in the background.
Actress Felicity Huffman gets to travel back in time with this view, remembering what it was like to play outside as a kid and eventually get married right there on the lawn.
The “American Crime” actress and her husband, actor William H. Macy, purchased her childhood home in Snowmass, Colorado, but a post-sale inspection showed that the house was falling apart so badly that they had to tear it down.
It wasn’t a total loss though. They decided to replicate it on a slightly larger scale. “It’s the Hollywood version of the old house,” Macy told Architectural Digest in a feature on the property.
A sparkly chandelier lights up the entry foyer while a wooden bench Macy made in his workshop gives the space some old-school charm.
In the living room, a double-sided “sociable” sofa fits the whole family (they have two daughters, Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16). A portrait of Huffman's grandfather on horseback hangs above the fireplace.
While her childhood kitchen had bright yellow cabinets — which Huffman preserved and put in Macy’s woodworking shop along with the pantry door that marked heights of the kids — their new, contemporary kitchen has white cabinets and a light blue, marble-topped island.
“I needed it to be a place you walked in and went, ‘Yes!’ A place where you wanted to hang out,” Huffman told the magazine. “It’s the first time I’ve really gotten a kitchen right.”
The actress says that she loves the home because of it’s nostalgia factor. Not only does she get a beautiful house that feels like the one she grew up in, but it also comes with the smell of the area, the sounds of the brook and the trees from her childhood.
