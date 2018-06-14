Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ever wonder what it would be like to have your home on auto-pilot? To come home and have a persistently tidy living room, the dishwasher always unloaded, laundry always folded and an oven that's already preheated for you to pop dinner right in?

Unfortunately, technology is not that far along. But Amazon's line of devices is a step in the right direction, offering hands-free tools, televisions, tablets and security cameras to make life a little easier.

Plus, they're on sale right now for Father's Day, with many of the line's highest-rated items (looking at you, Amazon Echo and Kindle Paperwhite) available for $100 or less!

If you're in need of a last-minute Father's Day gift, you can order one with Amazon prime two-day shipping and get it just in time.

Echo (2nd Generation), $80 (usually $100), Amazon

An Echo can be a great introduction to Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant. Simply ask the device to look things up online, set timers, take a peek at your calendar or check the weather. You can also play music from Spotify, Pandora or Amazon Music.

Echo Dot (2nd Generation), $40 (usually $50), Amazon

Just like the Echo, Amazon's Echo Dot has virtual assistant capabilities. After pairing the device with apps like Philips Hue or Nest, you can control lighting, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers and more with a simple verbal request. The idea is to put an Echo Dot in multiple spots around your home, so you always have Alexa when you need her.

If you can't get enough of the Echo, the Echo Show is also on sale for $149 (usually $229) — that's 35 percent off.

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $100 (usually $120), Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Kindle, the Paperwhite, is a lightweight 6-inch e-reader with a battery that lasts for weeks. And if you're a Prime member, you'll have access to thousands of books for free!

The traditional Kindle is also on sale for $60 (usually $80). It features similar book features at a lower price.

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera, $100 (usually $120), Amazon

With a quick check of the Cloud Cam app on your smartphone, you can check these wireless security camera. They're compatible with Alexa, and you can do things like set notifications for motion detection or tell your dog to stop barking ... even if you're miles away from home.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $120 (usually $150), Amazon

The Fire HD 10 boasts the largest display of all Amazon tablets and allows you to watch movies and shows, play games, interact with apps, listen to music and more. If you're looking for a smaller device, shop the Fire HD 8 or Fire 7 — which are also discounted today!