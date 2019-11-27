“We were living in a 5,000-square-foot house with Gabriel working multiple jobs,” Debbie Mayes told TODAY Home. “Things emotionally started to fall apart. We were both miserable and disconnected, so we needed to change everything about our life.”

At the time, the Mayes family was living in Oklahoma. Debbie Mayes came across a video on Facebook about a couple who refurbished a school bus and traveled across the country.

“I instantly knew we would rock that lifestyle,” she said.

They purchased their bus in 2017 for $5,000 and hired a company to build out the 250-square-foot space — a renovation that cost them $33,000.