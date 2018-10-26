Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Between sweater weather, boots, Halloween costumes and fall decorations, it's too hard to pick just one thing we love about fall — but the delicious scents of the season are always at the top of the list.

Thankfully, there's a way to bring autumn's wide array of rich fragrances indoors. Here, TODAY Home handpicked 16 warm and soothing scented candles, fragrance oils, diffusers and more that are sure to keep your home absolutely autumnal.

Scented Candles

1. NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Candle, $40, Amazon

Also available for $42 at Nordstrom.

With a blend of pumpkin, spicy chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, this candle is quintessentially fall.

2. Illume Cider Woods Lidded Ceramic Candle, $27, Nordstrom

Not only does this candle smell like apples and oak trees (two of fall's most recognizable scents), it's also shaped like an apple, making for a chic decor piece. It also comes in a pumpkin shape and an acorn shape.

3. Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Large Jar Candle, $21 (usually $28), Amazon

Also available for $20 at Walmart.

This candle has more than 100 hours of burn time so you'll never have to worry about running out of your favorite fall scents.

4. Chesapeake Bay Candle Pumpkin Latte Two-Wick Tin Scented Candle, $25 (Pack of 2), Amazon

One TODAY writer loved this candle because "it's subtle, yet somehow fills the room. It's little spicy with a touch of sweetness — and maybe vanilla — but it's most definitely not too sweet."

5. Rituals The Ritual of Happy Buddha Scented Candle, $35, Ulta

Although sweet orange and cedar aren't traditionally associated with fall, the combination of these two scents gives off a warm aroma that guests will love.

6. Homesick Friday Night Football Candle, $30, Amazon

Perfect for sports lovers, this unique candle smells like the best of fall football games and tailgates.

7. Voluspa Japonica Baltic Amber Large Embossed Glass Jar Candle, $28, Nordstrom

Also available in another size at Bloomingdale's.

"It's a really great candle for fall because it has some more woodsy notes that I tend to associate with fall or winter weather, but it also has some hints of floral sweetness. It's also kind of the perfect balance between what would traditionally be thought of as 'masculine' and 'feminine" notes,'" said one TODAY editor.

8. P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood and Tobacco Double Wick Jar Candle, $32, Urban Outfitters

A few reviewers commented that their husband's especially liked the smell of this rustic-looking candle.

9. The Collection By Chesapeake Bay Candle Cashmere Plum Jar Candle, $7, Target

One of the best parts about fall is cuddling up in a soft sweater, and this candle smells exactly like that feeling. The pretty glass jar also adds a touch of glam to your living room or bedroom.

Diffusers

1. NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser Trio Set, $54, Nordstrom

This diffuser set comes with three different scents to place all around the home: Birchwood Pine, Sparkling Chassis and Holiday.

2. Butterfly Orchid Diffuser, $58, Antrhopologie

Although it's slightly more of a splurge, this diffuser would elevate the look of any room. Purple orchid, vanilla and musk scents bring together fall and summer into one.

3. Archipelago Botanicals Bergamot Tobacco Fragrance Diffuser, $45, Nordstrom

Once the initial fragrance runs out, pick up a refill for $29 at Amazon.

Reviewers love this diffuser for the colder months, saying that the scent easily fills a room and the liquid lasts a long time.

4. URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser And Cool Mist Humidifier, $16, Amazon

This TODAY Favorite oil diffuser and humidifier will disperse all of your favorite fall scents throughout your home. The tank lasts for up to three hours on the continuous setting and up to six hours on the intermittent setting.

Fragrance Oils

1. P&J Trading Autumn Set of Six Premium Grade Fragrance Oils, $17, Amazon

Also comes in a set of 14 for $36 at Walmart.

This versatile oil can be used in a diffuser, dropped into candles or added to soaps before they solidify. The set has six scents: brown sugar, apple, harvest spice, vanilla, forest pine and snickerdoodle.

Room Sprays

1. Lucia No. 3 Tea Leaf & Honey Flower Room Spray, $20, Amazon

Spray this in the air or on furniture and fabrics to leave a pleasant, light scent behind.

2. The White Company Cassis Home Spray, $24, Nordstrom

Nordstrom describes this as a "deep, dark scent" composed of blackberries, black currants and earthy undertones.

This story was originally published on Oct. 17, 2017.