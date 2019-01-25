Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Rearranging your home in the new year can feel like a major feat. It often involves furniture reorganization or complicated renovations and sometimes making a change can feel too daunting.

Instead, you can make small changes that have a big impact! Lou Manfredini, the host of "Home Smarts," stopped by the show to share some and easily-installed products that can transform your space.

Walabot Home, $150 + $5 Monthly Fee, Walabot

Sometimes a home gadget can also improve quality of life — and the Walabot Home is a great example. This tool uses active smart sensors (instead of cameras) to detect falls, allows for free calls to a caregiver at any time and can get help for a user who may be unconscious. With an automatic learning mode, night-light for nighttime navigation, and an easy installation, it's the perfect product for someone who may be worried about their safety, or the safety of a loved one.

BottleLoft Magnetic Bottle Hanger (Six-Pack), $30, Amazon

This deceptively simple tool will add space to even the most packed refrigerator. The two strips hold three bottles each — six in total. With an easy peel-and-stick application and a strong magnetic strip, this bottle hanger will become a fridge staple.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit, $250 (for 9 Panels), Home Depot

Looking to add a high-tech flourish to your walls, without any complicated wiring or difficult installation? These light panels can do the trick. Touch-enabled and easily customized, these panels are controlled via WiFi through the corresponding app. They also connect to each other easily — one system can include up to 500 panels. With millions of colors and unique features, these panels will instantly transform any room.

For snowy winter weather, Manfredini also recommended a lightweight shovel called the Snowdozer. It can help clear away snow without all the usual lifting and strain. While it's not currently available online, it can be found in certain hardware stores across the country.

