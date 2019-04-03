Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 9:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

“Move … that … bus!”

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is coming back to television, and the show is currently looking for families who need a total home makeover.

The show originally aired on ABC from 2003 to 2012, and it will return sometime next year on HGTV with 10 new episodes.

In the original series, a team of carpenters and design experts raced against the clock to completely overhaul, and in some cases rebuild, a family’s home in just one week.

They're not kidding when they say 'extreme'! Getty Images

The end of each episode was always a tearjerker, when the family saw their new home for the first time in a dramatic reveal.

In one episode from Season 7, designers helped a family whose home had been devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Getty Images

It sounds like the reboot will be just as emotional as the original series. The show is looking for new, deserving families with “uplifting, inspirational stories that must be told,” HGTV’s parent company, Discovery, said in a release.

“The iconic home renovation series spotlights those who give back to their communities despite personal challenges,” the network said.

The big reveal was always an emotional moment. Getty Images

In a new twist, non-homeowners are also eligible to apply. People renting houses or apartments can apply for the chance to win a new home in their city, or even to relocate to a different city or state.

You can nominate your own family, a family you know or even a family you’ve never met, if you see a news story about them and think they deserve a makeover. (Find out more about applying here).

The network hasn’t revealed who will host the new episodes or if Ty Pennington, the host of the original series, will make an appearance (that is, when he’s not starring in TLC’s “Trading Spaces” reboot).

But if it’s anything like the original series, the “Extreme Makeover” reboot will be seriously inspirational!