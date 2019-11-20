"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" fans have been counting down the minutes until the series returns to television.
Now, a first trailer for the HGTV reboot is here — and we're already on the verge of tears!
The trailer features the show's new host, "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, telling families facing hardships that their homes are about to be completely renovated by a team of experts.
In each inspiring episode, the show’s designers — Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe — create customized homes to accommodate each family's specific needs. And viewers fight back tears as each gorgeous new home is revealed.
"It's such a privilege to be able to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need," Ferguson says in the trailer.
Ty Pennington on his ‘extreme’ life and ‘Trading Spaces’ rebootMay 15, 201903:56
"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" originally aired on ABC from 2003 to 2012 with host Ty Pennington.
Pennington will return as a special guest on the new series. HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa, David Bromstad, Tamara Day and Jasmine Roth, "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Derek Hough and country singer LeAnn Rimes also make appearances.
The new season of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.