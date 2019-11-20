"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" fans have been counting down the minutes until the series returns to television.

Now, a first trailer for the HGTV reboot is here — and we're already on the verge of tears!

Something we can all agree on this Thanksgiving is that Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is going to be amazing. 😭❤️ Mark your calendars for the season premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 9|8c. #HGTVExtreme @extremehome



Get the details >> https://t.co/m07XFMHNqd pic.twitter.com/IftsniD00m — HGTV (@hgtv) November 20, 2019

The trailer features the show's new host, "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, telling families facing hardships that their homes are about to be completely renovated by a team of experts.

In each inspiring episode, the show’s designers — Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe — create customized homes to accommodate each family's specific needs. And viewers fight back tears as each gorgeous new home is revealed.

"It's such a privilege to be able to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need," Ferguson says in the trailer.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" originally aired on ABC from 2003 to 2012 with host Ty Pennington.

Pennington will return as a special guest on the new series. HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa, David Bromstad, Tamara Day and Jasmine Roth, "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Derek Hough and country singer LeAnn Rimes also make appearances.

The new season of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.