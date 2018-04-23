The list of things to avoid? The sink, shower, bathtub, dishwasher and washing machine, as well as anything that’s plugged into the wall — like a lamp or a corded phone.

It doesn’t necessarily need to strike your house directly for it to be problematic, explained Mary Ann Cooper, MD, director of the Lightning Injury Research Program. “It can also strike at a distance away. Say it strikes 50 or 100 feet from your house, but some of the wiring or plumbing is going close to that, then it can come in that way,” she said.

If you hear thunder, lightning is within striking distance, so that should be your signal to step away from the plumbing and electricity. To be safe, wait at least 30 minutes after the storm passes to resume use.

“It is a little bit of an inconvenience, but it is an inconvenience that provides safety,” Jensenius said.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “OK, it may be possible, but it never actually happens,” think again.

In July 2017, 17-year-old Faith Mobley was working at McDonalds in Alabama washing dishes when a storm started to roll through.

“When I got to the last dish to wash, I filled up the sink … and right when I put my hands in the water, lightning struck the McDonalds and the Bank across the street,” she told TODAY Home over the phone. “I saw a flash of light in front of my face, and it was so bright that it burned … and I almost fell backward.”

She had no idea what had happened in the moment. Later, she learned that the current had gone through the plumbing to the faucet, into the standing water in the sink, through her headset and down her body.