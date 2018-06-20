Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Eva Longoria's secluded cottage is straight out of a fairy tale

Eva Longoria's Hollywood Hills compound not only has a main residence but a second home and a cute cottage. See the pics!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Eva Longoria
As a new mom, Eva Longoria may be moving to a more kid-friendly home.Christopher Polk / Getty Images

If there’s one thing A-list celebrities want in a home, it’s privacy — and that’s exactly what (new mom!) Eva Longoria got with this charming, French country home in the Hollywood Hills.

Nestled at the end of a quiet street and hidden behind gates, the compound sits on nearly three acres of land and is comprised of two separate residences, two standalone studios and a quaint stone cottage.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
Eva Longoria's home in the Hollywood Hills is actually a compound on three acres.The Agency

But now the "Desperate Housewives" star is saying au revoir to the property, putting it up for sale.

The main villa includes three bedrooms and three baths, all featuring wide-plank oak floors. The living room’s centerpiece is a gorgeous stone fireplace, but the real focal point is the corner exposure view of the city below, which is simply stunning.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
Check out that view!The Agency

In the farmhouse kitchen, oak cabinets and tile floors give the space a neutral color scheme. The room also features stainless steel appliances, white countertops and a large lantern light fixture.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
The pretty farmhouse kitchenThe Agency

The villa features oversized French doors that lead out to the trellis-shaded dining terrace so you can have dinner al fresco when weather permits.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
A perfect spot to dine outside under the starsThe Agency

It also looks out onto the property’s resort-like pool and spa — or if you really wanted a good view, you could step out onto the storybook footbridge that spans the width of the pool.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
The home features a pool that looks like it belongs at a fancy resort.The Agency

The second home at the compound feels country-chic furnishings, featuring dark, hardwood floors and a gray color-schemed kitchen that comes with glass display cabinets.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
The living room in the second home on the propertyThe Agency
Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
The kitchen of the property's second homeThe Agency

A small stone cottage feels right out of a fairytale from the outside and inside, it’s a happily ever after for wine lovers. It features a large wine refrigerator that can be set up as a tasting room. Of course, it can also be used for other purposes if vino isn’t your thing.

Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
This cottage looks like it's straight out of a fairytale!The Agency
Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills home
This cottage can be used for wine tasting or storage -- your pick!The Agency

Longoria, who just had her first child with husband Jose Baston, is asking $11 million for the property. See more pictures (and fantasize about living there) at The Agency.

