Eva Longoria's secluded cottage is straight out of a fairy tale

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If there’s one thing A-list celebrities want in a home, it’s privacy — and that’s exactly what (new mom!) Eva Longoria got with this charming, French country home in the Hollywood Hills.

Nestled at the end of a quiet street and hidden behind gates, the compound sits on nearly three acres of land and is comprised of two separate residences, two standalone studios and a quaint stone cottage.

Eva Longoria's home in the Hollywood Hills is actually a compound on three acres. The Agency

But now the "Desperate Housewives" star is saying au revoir to the property, putting it up for sale.

The main villa includes three bedrooms and three baths, all featuring wide-plank oak floors. The living room’s centerpiece is a gorgeous stone fireplace, but the real focal point is the corner exposure view of the city below, which is simply stunning.

Check out that view! The Agency

In the farmhouse kitchen, oak cabinets and tile floors give the space a neutral color scheme. The room also features stainless steel appliances, white countertops and a large lantern light fixture.