Eva Longoria's secluded cottage is straight out of a fairy tale

If there’s one thing A-list celebrities want in a home, it’s privacy — and that’s exactly what (new mom!) Eva Longoria got with this charming, French country home in the Hollywood Hills.
Nestled at the end of a quiet street and hidden behind gates, the compound sits on nearly three acres of land and is comprised of two separate residences, two standalone studios and a quaint stone cottage.
But now the "Desperate Housewives" star is saying au revoir to the property, putting it up for sale.
The main villa includes three bedrooms and three baths, all featuring wide-plank oak floors. The living room’s centerpiece is a gorgeous stone fireplace, but the real focal point is the corner exposure view of the city below, which is simply stunning.
In the farmhouse kitchen, oak cabinets and tile floors give the space a neutral color scheme. The room also features stainless steel appliances, white countertops and a large lantern light fixture.
The villa features oversized French doors that lead out to the trellis-shaded dining terrace so you can have dinner al fresco when weather permits.
It also looks out onto the property’s resort-like pool and spa — or if you really wanted a good view, you could step out onto the storybook footbridge that spans the width of the pool.
The second home at the compound feels country-chic furnishings, featuring dark, hardwood floors and a gray color-schemed kitchen that comes with glass display cabinets.
A small stone cottage feels right out of a fairytale from the outside and inside, it’s a happily ever after for wine lovers. It features a large wine refrigerator that can be set up as a tasting room. Of course, it can also be used for other purposes if vino isn’t your thing.
Longoria, who just had her first child with husband Jose Baston, is asking $11 million for the property. See more pictures (and fantasize about living there) at The Agency.