Feb. 25, 2019, 6:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

If you still don't own a robotic vacuum, now's your chance to score a great deal. The handy home item can make keeping the house clean 10 times easier — which is especially helpful for busy parents.

Right now Amazon is having a flash sale on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30. The vacuum is currently 33 percent off, bringing the price down to less than $200.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, $180 (usually $270), Amazon

The robotic vacuum also includes "boundary strips" to help focus your cleaning on specific areas or keep the vacuum from entering a place where it might get stuck. The brand's BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when needed to get the best clean, according to the manufacturer.

It is also features an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. It can even automatically recharge so it's always ready to clean!

With over 590 reviews on Amazon, this product has a 4.5 star rating. "I absolutely LOVE this vacuum," one reviewer wrote. "It has already vacuumed my entire 1900 square foot house without an issue and transitions between carpet and hardwood with ease. It’s super quiet, and fits under some of my furniture which is a bonus."

If you hate vacuuming this device sounds like a must.

