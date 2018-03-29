You have one day left to take advantage of the World of Etsy sale

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Etsy lovers, rejoice! The online marketplace known for unique, handcrafted pieces is hosting a World Of Etsy sale, which ends tonight.

Etsy broke the discounted products into eight categories: Wildlife Kingdom, Miniatures Market, Celestial Skies, Pet Paradise, Maker's Village, Charming Gardens, Travelers' Trail and Personalized Place. Within these curated categories, shoppers can find deals on home decor, jewelry, accessories, toys and tons of other random things.

With hundreds of cute, discounted items available, we compiled a list of our favorites from each category.

Wildlife Kingdom

This punny mug can liven up early mornings with a cute ego boost.

Kids will love creating worlds of their own with these handcrafted wooden animal figurines.

Miniatures Market

Even the worst gardener might keep succulents alive in this chic miniature planter.

Father's Day may seem far away, but here's your chance to snag the perfect gift early!

Celestial Skies

Get the star map with any date and location of your choice framed and shipped to your door.

Wear your star sign around your neck with this zodiac symbol charm necklace.

Pet Paradise

These portraits capture your pet's unique personality in the details, according to Etsy reviewers.

This cartoon magnet will never let you forget to feed the cat again.

Maker's Village

In addition to being straight up adorable, these yarn bowls are described by customers as "super handy for a dedicated knitter."

Charming Gardens

Tired of your boring house number? Brighten it up with some vivid green plants.

Add spring vibes to your couch with this decorative, watercolor peony pillow!

Travelers' Trail

Show off your adventures with this beautiful, interactive wooden map. Add the pins to countries you've been to or are hoping to visit.

Never worry about losing your kids' passports while in a foreign country. This passport holder keeps four passports in one safe, accessible place at all times.

Personalized Place

Show the baker in your life how much you care about them ... and all the food they give you!

This doormat is the perfect gift for newlyweds sharing their first home together.