Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

You have one day left to take advantage of the World of Etsy sale

Handmade llama bowls rarely go on sale!

by Danielle Wolf / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Etsy lovers, rejoice! The online marketplace known for unique, handcrafted pieces is hosting a World Of Etsy sale, which ends tonight.

Etsy broke the discounted products into eight categories: Wildlife Kingdom, Miniatures Market, Celestial Skies, Pet Paradise, Maker's Village, Charming Gardens, Travelers' Trail and Personalized Place. Within these curated categories, shoppers can find deals on home decor, jewelry, accessories, toys and tons of other random things.

With hundreds of cute, discounted items available, we compiled a list of our favorites from each category.

Wildlife Kingdom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"You Are Whaley Awesome" Statement Mug

$19Etsy

This punny mug can liven up early mornings with a cute ego boost.

World Wild Animal Learning Toys

$35Etsy

Kids will love creating worlds of their own with these handcrafted wooden animal figurines.

Miniatures Market

Simple Succulent Planter

$17Etsy

Even the worst gardener might keep succulents alive in this chic miniature planter.

Miniature Engraved Trophy

$22Etsy

Father's Day may seem far away, but here's your chance to snag the perfect gift early!

Celestial Skies

Custom Framed Star Map

$29Etsy

Get the star map with any date and location of your choice framed and shipped to your door.

Zodiac Symbol Charm Necklace

$13Etsy

Wear your star sign around your neck with this zodiac symbol charm necklace.

Pet Paradise

Personalized Pet Portrait

$63Etsy

These portraits capture your pet's unique personality in the details, according to Etsy reviewers.

"Feed The Cat" Magnets

$7Etsy

This cartoon magnet will never let you forget to feed the cat again.

Maker's Village

Llama Shaped Ceramic Yarn Bowl

$43Etsy

In addition to being straight up adorable, these yarn bowls are described by customers as "super handy for a dedicated knitter."

Charming Gardens

House Number Planter

$54Etsy

Tired of your boring house number? Brighten it up with some vivid green plants.

Peony Burst Pillow Cover

$34Etsy

Add spring vibes to your couch with this decorative, watercolor peony pillow!

Travelers' Trail

Push Pin Travel World Map

$67Etsy

Show off your adventures with this beautiful, interactive wooden map. Add the pins to countries you've been to or are hoping to visit.

Leather Family Passport Cover

$45Etsy

Never worry about losing your kids' passports while in a foreign country. This passport holder keeps four passports in one safe, accessible place at all times.

Personalized Place

Personalized Silicone Spatula

$4Etsy

Show the baker in your life how much you care about them ... and all the food they give you!

Custom Last Name Doormat

$40Etsy

This doormat is the perfect gift for newlyweds sharing their first home together.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.