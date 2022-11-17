Why Erin Napier has a ‘little living room’ in her kitchen — and the special family meaning behind it

Ben and Erin Napier’s kitchen has a feature that makes all the difference in their family.

In Southern Living's November 2022 cover story, the couple shared details about their new home in Laurel, Mississippi, including their kitchen that has a "little living room."

Erin Napier said that while she was growing up, she had a friend whose mother had this design choice in their house.

“It wasn’t an open concept thing," Erin Napier said of the area in her friend's home. "It had this big soft armchair and some books and a breakfast table."

This space Erin Napier refers to in the interview is historically known as a keeping room, according to Southern Living, which is a place to "keep" company while preparing a meal due to its close proximity to the kitchen.

Now, the Napiers have their own "little living room," which Erin Napier told the outlet is one of her favorite spots in the house where her family gets to spend time together.

“There’s a fireplace, big comfortable arm chairs, and a little breakfast table with a banquette — and it’s right there in the kitchen," Erin Napier said. "It’s just the best of both worlds."

The couple says their new home is bigger than their Craftsman-style house in downtown Laurel, and that they're able to give their kids, Helen, 4, and Mae, 1, the country upbringing they both had experienced while growing up.

“I grew up on a 40-acre chicken farm and would pick out a baby chick to be my pet every time a new load would come,” Erin Napier said. “My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods. That’s not something our girls can do in town. I want their bathwater to be dirty at the end of the day.”

In a November interview with People, the "Home Town" stars talked more about their country house, which is only a short drive from downtown Laurel, and said that it's the perfect place to make memories with their family.

In fact, Erin Napier said that they see the new house as a family "heirloom," as Helen has already told them it will be hers someday.

For now, the home reno duo are keeping focus on spending time with their daughters in this current chapter.

“We know this is fleeting,” Erin Napier said of her children's current ages. “I feel like we are in the middle of living the best years of our life. I’m very aware of it, and I want to keep it somehow.”