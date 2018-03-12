Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Erin Napier of HGTV's "Home Town" series has announced the devastating death of a friend and beloved producer of the show.

The HGTV star, who works with her husband, Ben, to renovate old homes in their small Mississippi town, revealed the tragic news Friday on her Instagram.

"Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis," Napier wrote. "We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister."

The heartfelt message was accompanied with a video, which, as Napier wrote, was created by Davis for the couple's home goods store, Laurel Mercantile Co.

"His role as our own world class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won't heal for a long while," Napier also wrote about Davis.

"I know Camp Home Town will miss him sorely. We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did."