Elvis Presley's former Bel Air mansion is fit for the king

Elvis Presley’s former Bel Air mansion is on the market, and it's no jailhouse!
The six bedroom, seven bathroom Regency-style home sits on over an acre of gated and private land with beautiful views of the city and ocean below.
The exterior is coated in a regal yellow paint and features accents of striped window awnings and a cool black-and-white checkered floor in the entryway.
When you walk inside, you’ll feel the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood with a grand round foyer glistening with light from the sparkly chandelier and candelabra wall sconces.
In the formal living room, there’s a picture-perfect view overlooking the backyard and enough space for a piano — Elvis singalong, anyone?
Through one of the archways, there’s an indoor/outdoor sitting area that looks out onto the pool. A single chaise lounge sit atop retro black-and-white checkered floors.
The chef’s kitchen features gray cabinets and industrial-style counters and backsplashes.
A large formal dining area also has some pretty amazing views. We can only imagine the guests who have shared a meal there!
In the spacious master suite, there’s a marble fireplace to keep you warm on cool nights.
The master bathroom is huge, with lots of vanity space, a Jacuzzi tub and its own chandelier.
Another way to relax is outside on the Monte Carlo-style rooftop terrace, which seems like the best place to entertain and take in the views down below.
Howard Hughes and Zsa Zsa Gabor have also called this place home, and it was used as a set in the films “Behind The Candelabra” and “Argo.” But owning this piece of Hollywood history is going to cost you—$23.45 million to be exact.
See more pictures at the listing from Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.