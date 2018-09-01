Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Elvis Presley's former Bel Air mansion is fit for the king

We can't help falling in love!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Elvis Presley, Mansion, For Sale
Here's the Bel Air mansion Elvis Presley called home.Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery / Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s former Bel Air mansion is on the market, and it's no jailhouse!

The six bedroom, seven bathroom Regency-style home sits on over an acre of gated and private land with beautiful views of the city and ocean below.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
Howard Hughes, Elvis Presley and Zsa Zsa Gabor have all reportedly called this place home.Adam Latham

The exterior is coated in a regal yellow paint and features accents of striped window awnings and a cool black-and-white checkered floor in the entryway.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
The exterior entryway feels equal parts retro and regal.Adam Latham

When you walk inside, you’ll feel the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood with a grand round foyer glistening with light from the sparkly chandelier and candelabra wall sconces.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
The inside feels luxurious and elegant.Adam Latham

In the formal living room, there’s a picture-perfect view overlooking the backyard and enough space for a piano — Elvis singalong, anyone?

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
The home features 6,393 square feet of space.Adam Latham

Through one of the archways, there’s an indoor/outdoor sitting area that looks out onto the pool. A single chaise lounge sit atop retro black-and-white checkered floors.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
We could sit out here all day and night!Adam Latham

The chef’s kitchen features gray cabinets and industrial-style counters and backsplashes.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
We wonder how many peanut butter and banana sandwiches were made in here.Adam Latham

A large formal dining area also has some pretty amazing views. We can only imagine the guests who have shared a meal there!

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
The dining room has an impressive view.Adam Latham

In the spacious master suite, there’s a marble fireplace to keep you warm on cool nights.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
The home has six bedrooms in total.Adam Latham

The master bathroom is huge, with lots of vanity space, a Jacuzzi tub and its own chandelier.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
There's plenty of space to relax in here.Adam Latham

Another way to relax is outside on the Monte Carlo-style rooftop terrace, which seems like the best place to entertain and take in the views down below.

Elvis Presley former Bel Air house for sale
Think of the fun Hollywood parties that have been held here through the years.Adam Latham

Howard Hughes and Zsa Zsa Gabor have also called this place home, and it was used as a set in the films “Behind The Candelabra” and “Argo.” But owning this piece of Hollywood history is going to cost you—$23.45 million to be exact.

See more pictures at the listing from Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

