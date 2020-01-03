See inside Ellen Pompeo's sleek and modern farmhouse — that she designed herself!

In addition to acting, producing and directing, Ellen Pompeo can add home design to her list of talents.
The “Grey’s Anatomy” star designed and built this modern farmhouse in 2013 as her Hamptons retreat, but is now saying goodbye as a new family has just purchased the property.
“The folks who bought it are wonderful and recognized the unique beauty of the property and home immediately,” real estate broker Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, who represented the buyer, told TODAY Home in a statement. “They fell in love with Ellen’s style and aesthetic.”
We can certainly see why!
Located on more than 8 acres of land in Sag Harbor, New York, the fit-for-HGTV home comes with 2,400 square feet of interiors filled with warmth, style and sleek accents.
In the double-height living room, there’s tons of natural sunlight thanks to many windows and French doors. It also has a fireplace that's perfect for cuddling near on cooler months.
The room opens up to the glassed-in dining porch that has a great view of the sparkling swimming pool in the backyard.
In a 2017 interview with Architectural Digest, Pompeo said she would sit out there until 3 a.m. “You just sit out here at night and there’s a fire going, and we drink wine, and you just listen to the trees swaying and the crickets and the frogs,” she said. Sounds magical!
If you’re looking to just hang out and chill indoors, the home also boasts a fun media room with a wet bar and large flat-screen TV.
“The house was sold with the entire contents, including furnishings, pillows, kitchen contents, art work and even an iPad,” Gundersen said.
In total, the property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is divided over three floors, according to the listing from Corcoran.