See inside Ellen Pompeo's sleek and modern farmhouse — that she designed herself!

In addition to acting, producing and directing, Ellen Pompeo can add home design to her list of talents.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star designed and built this modern farmhouse in 2013 as her Hamptons retreat, but is now saying goodbye as a new family has just purchased the property.

“The folks who bought it are wonderful and recognized the unique beauty of the property and home immediately,” real estate broker Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, who represented the buyer, told TODAY Home in a statement. “They fell in love with Ellen’s style and aesthetic.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

We can certainly see why!

Located on more than 8 acres of land in Sag Harbor, New York, the fit-for-HGTV home comes with 2,400 square feet of interiors filled with warmth, style and sleek accents.

In the double-height living room, there’s tons of natural sunlight thanks to many windows and French doors. It also has a fireplace that's perfect for cuddling near on cooler months.