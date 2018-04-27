Ellen Pompeo's house will make you feel like you've traveled to Europe

Get the latest from TODAY
Ellen Pompeo is not only the highest paid actress on a TV drama, she also knows a thing or two about real estate.
The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, along with her husband, Chris Ivery, have been on a selling spree recently and now they’re unloading their 1920s Spanish villa in Los Angeles.
The couple is selling the 2,456-square-foot place for $2.795 million.
The home has been beautifully restored, featuring hardwood floors, overhead beams and gorgeous period details that give it character.
In the grand, two-story living room, natural light beams in through the large window while an elegant fireplace warms up the space.
The staircase leading up to the second floor is enclosed by wrought iron railing and skinny columns, giving the room some major charm.
The kitchen, which has been updated with shiny stainless steel appliances, still has a Mediterranean feel with terra cotta floors and light wood countertops.
It opens into the dining room, which features a large wooden table that's perfect for enjoying a feast with family and friends. Rustic pendant lights hang above.
The second floor bathroom, which both bedrooms share, features his-and-her sinks and a freestanding tub.
Gorgeous views of the city and hills can be seen throughout the house, but are especially beautiful outside on the property’s verandas, balconies and flat lawn. A sun-drenched saltwater pool adds a very zen element to the backyard.
And a garden features sculpted hedges, a fruit orchard and olive trees. Who needs a European vacation when you live here?
See more photos of this gorgeous property at Hilton & Hyland.