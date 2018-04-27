Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Ellen Pompeo's house will make you feel like you've traveled to Europe

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Ellen Pompeo
Looking at photos of Ellen Pompeo's Los Angeles home feels like taking a extended European vacation.Bob D'Amico / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Ellen Pompeo is not only the highest paid actress on a TV drama, she also knows a thing or two about real estate.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, along with her husband, Chris Ivery, have been on a selling spree recently and now they’re unloading their 1920s Spanish villa in Los Angeles.

Ellen Pompeo house
Ellen Pompeo's 1920s Spanish villa is located on a double lot in the Hollywood Hills.Hilton &amp; Hyland

The couple is selling the 2,456-square-foot place for $2.795 million.

The home has been beautifully restored, featuring hardwood floors, overhead beams and gorgeous period details that give it character.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

TODAY shares looks inside the homes of Ellen Pompeo, Laura Dern, more

03:34

In the grand, two-story living room, natural light beams in through the large window while an elegant fireplace warms up the space.

Ellen Pompeo house
The bright and airy living roomHilton &amp; Hyland

The staircase leading up to the second floor is enclosed by wrought iron railing and skinny columns, giving the room some major charm.

Ellen Pompeo house
A beautiful staircase leading up to the second floorHilton &amp; Hyland

The kitchen, which has been updated with shiny stainless steel appliances, still has a Mediterranean feel with terra cotta floors and light wood countertops.

Ellen Pompeo house
The kitchen is modern but still has some historic charm.Hilton &amp; Hyland

It opens into the dining room, which features a large wooden table that's perfect for enjoying a feast with family and friends. Rustic pendant lights hang above.

Ellen Pompeo house
The dining roomHilton &amp; Hyland

The second floor bathroom, which both bedrooms share, features his-and-her sinks and a freestanding tub.

Ellen Pompeo house
The bathroomHilton &amp; Hyland
Ellen Pompeo house
A balcony overlooking a scenic view is attached to this bedroom.Hilton &amp; Hyland

Gorgeous views of the city and hills can be seen throughout the house, but are especially beautiful outside on the property’s verandas, balconies and flat lawn. A sun-drenched saltwater pool adds a very zen element to the backyard.

Ellen Pompeo house
Don't you just want to soak in this pool?Hilton &amp; Hyland

And a garden features sculpted hedges, a fruit orchard and olive trees. Who needs a European vacation when you live here?

See more photos of this gorgeous property at Hilton & Hyland.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.