Ellen Pompeo's house will make you feel like you've traveled to Europe

Ellen Pompeo is not only the highest paid actress on a TV drama, she also knows a thing or two about real estate.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, along with her husband, Chris Ivery, have been on a selling spree recently and now they’re unloading their 1920s Spanish villa in Los Angeles.

Ellen Pompeo's 1920s Spanish villa is located on a double lot in the Hollywood Hills. Hilton & Hyland

The couple is selling the 2,456-square-foot place for $2.795 million.

The home has been beautifully restored, featuring hardwood floors, overhead beams and gorgeous period details that give it character.