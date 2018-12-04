Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you love Ellen DeGeneres (and let's face it, who doesn't?) then you're probably interested in her must-have items for the holiday season. The talk show host and comedian has been sharing monthly lists of her favorite products available at Walmart and her December list has finally arrived!

The list includes 15 holiday items that she loves, which means you'll probably love them, too. The list has holiday necessities, like Elf on the Shelf, and great gift ideas for your loved ones, like stylish sneakers or festive Moscow mule mugs.

Here are all of the products from the star's December list.

Ellen's Home & Kitchen Favorites

1. Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart, $64 (usually $129), Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This gorgeous serving cart is a great addition to any home. It has a chic gold finish with glass shelves, and it has locking casters to keep it in place for safety.

2. Red Moscow Shot Mug Set by Twine, $11 (usually $20), Walmart

Moscow mule mugs are already fun and trendy, but these red ones are especially festive. Serve drinks at your upcoming holiday party in these red, stainless steel cups.

3. Cathy's Concepts Personalized Fa La La Slate Serving Board, $35 (usually $44), Walmart

This serving board has a food-safe finish and rope handles. It's great for breakfast in bed or delivering hot chocolate to the family room. It also comes with a piece of soapstone chalk to write a sweet message on the board.

4. Wilton Build-it-Yourself Gingerbread Village Decorating Kit, $16, Walmart

The holidays wouldn't be complete without gingerbread building. This kit has eight different house designs to choose from, or you can go crazy and create your own.

5. barkTHINS Holiday Dark Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel with Sea Salt, $10, Walmart

This delicious snack is both sweet and salty. It's the perfect treat for a night of Christmas movies.

6. Presto PanGogh Griddle and Pancake Kit, $35 (usually $50), Walmart

If you have a picky eater at home, then you should definitely give this a try. You can create your own pancake art with the PanGogh pancake griddle. All you have to do is fill in a template with colored batter or design your own.

7. Ellen DeGeneres Dog Toys and Storage Bin, $20, Walmart

Don't forget your pup this holiday season! This storage bin comes with seven plush toys for your fur baby, plus the storage bin will keep them from getting lost all over the house.

Ellen's Fashion Favorites

1. EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women's Cupsole Lace Up Trainer, $30, Walmart

These classic style sneakers are cool, casual and versatile. The canvas shoe has a striped detail on the side, giving it a pop of color.

2. Cathy's Concepts Personalized Convertible Garment Bag, $80 (usually $90), Walmart

This is a terrific gift idea for travelers. It's a duffle bag that can be converted into a garment bag. You can also personalize it for free.

3. EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women's Velvet Studded Jacket, $32, Walmart

This velvet studded jacket is a sassy layering piece. The material is a mixture of cotton and spandex so it's sure to be comfortable, and it says "LOVE" on the back.

4. ED by Ellen Wildlife Fund Gorilla Unisex T-Shirt, $29, Walmart

This unisex tee features Ellen's original artwork. With each purchase of this tee, EDbyEllen.com will donate the net profits to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

Ellen's Beauty Favorites

1. Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Facial Mask, $30, Walmart

This relaxing cucumber gel mask is meant for damaged skin. It will leave your face feeling soft and hydrated, which is a must for the winter months. This makes a great gift for a beauty lover.

2. Wild Spirit First Snow Holiday Perfume Gift Set, $20 (value of $25), Walmart

The First Snow gift set features five limited-edition products: a scented bracelet, body mist, hand cream, Eu de Parfum splash and a sample of Rosy Glow Deluxe. The First Snow scent is a unique combination of black pepper, guaiacwood, juniper berry, birch, lemon, orange, vanilla and bushman candle.

Ellen's Kids' Favorites

1. Elf on the Shelf, $30, Walmart

Elf on the Shelf has become a beloved holiday tradition. This set includes a Scout Elf and the popular children's book.

2. Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con, $299, Walmart

This Nintendo console is incredibly popular. Not only does it provide gamers with hours of fun at home, but it is also mobile.