Feb. 6, 2019, 9:35 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shares some of her favorite things with Walmart every month, and each time she releases new picks it never fails to make us want to shop.

For February, many of DeGeneres' picks are Valentine's Day-themed and would make amazing gifts for those who still don't know what to get a partner or galentine.

From diamond earrings to a heart-shaped waffle maker, the star's favorite items are just what we need to celebrate the season of love.

Ellen's Home Favorites

1. Personalized 8 oz. Gold Rim Contemporary Champagne Flutes, $30 (usually $36), Walmart

This set of two champagne glasses can be personalized for you and a partner. These would make an adorable gift for him or her. All you need is a bottle of bubbly!

2. Natural Bamboo Bathtub Caddy/Bath Serving Tray, $20 (usually $28), Walmart

This bath tray (for two!) is perfect for a relaxing night in. And if you're looking for some romantic alone time with your partner, the tray has two wine slots, candle slots and phone slots.

3. Wilton Rosanna Pansino Candy Activity Kit Gift Set, $14 (usually $18), Walmart

Do these adorable candy crafts with your kids or your gal pals. Use this kit to make a bunch of heart-shaped and gem-shaped candy melts.

4. Kalorik Red Metallic Heart Shape Waffle Maker, $20 (usually $30), Walmart

This heart-shaped waffle maker is sure to make a deliciously picture-worthy breakfast.

5. "I and love and you." Hip Hoppin' Hearties Dog Treats, $15 (usually $17), Walmart

Don't forget about your pup this Valentine's Day! Gift your furry friend some chicken-flavored dog treats.

Ellen's Style Favorites

1. Love Scribble Short Sleeve Graphic Tee, $10, Walmart

This cute graphic Tee is from Degeneres' EV1 clothing line. It's perfect to wear for Valentine's Day — or any day! It's available in sizes XS to 3XL.

2. Vir Jewels Diamond Stud Earrings, $80 (usually $120), Walmart

You know what they say: Diamonds are a girl's best friend! These stud earrings are crafted in 14-karat gold with four prong baskets, set with 0.25 carats of diamonds.

Ellen's Beauty Favorites

1. Bonjour Beautiful Perfume Set, $28, Walmart

This set includes five different scents for you to wear and share with your girls. They're the perfect size for carrying around in your purse or gym bag.

2. Lipstick Queen "Frog Prince" Shade Transforming Lipstick, $24, Walmart

Don't let the green scare you! This innovative beauty product is actually a lipstick that adapts according to your pH and skin tone, giving you the perfect personalized shade of pink.

3. V76 by Vaughn Handsome Bastard Grooming Gift Set for Men, $32, Walmart

Still wondering what to get your boyfriend or husband for Valentine's Day? This grooming kit is a great option. It includes a comb, body wash, shampoo and texture clay.

Ellen's Tech Favorites

1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera, $59, Walmart

This trendy pink camera can be a fun gift or just nice thing to buy for yourself. It instantly developed wallet-sized photos that you can pin on your wall or hang on your fridge. I have one of these cameras and I love it! This version is available in pink, light blue and white.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II, $349, Walmart

These wireless headphones are great for doing work or hitting the gym. They have world-class noise cancellation, according to the manufacturer, and they have Google Assistant built in to let you control your music with your voice.

3. MOTILE Vegan Leather Tablet Envelope Case, $30 (usually $38), Walmart

This sleek tablet case has a magnetic flip up stand, pockets and card slots. It's available in camel, charcoal, bone and pewter.

