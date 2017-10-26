Ellen DeGeneres' new home is jaw-dropping. See inside!

share tweet pin email

We already know Ellen DeGeneres has great taste in home decor (her lifestyle empire sells the prettiest furniture, rugs and tableware). And as she snatches up new real estate, we’re seeing what great taste the comedian has in homes too.

DeGeneres just purchased a stunning seaside mansion in Carpinteria, California, for $18.6 million, and it’s everything you could dream of in a beach house.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

The almost 6,000-square-foot home sits on 1.1 acres of land with gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. And while what’s on the outside of the windows is breathtaking, the inside of the home is just as beautiful.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

Designed in a contemporary style, the home features multiple story walls of glass to bring the outside in. The entry level, with its open and airy layout, includes a large combined living room, dining space and kitchen plus three bedroom suites.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

The gourmet kitchen has a large island with plenty of storage plus stainless steel appliances. The sleek natural wood cabinets complement the light wood-planked floors throughout. There’s also a wet bar area with a wine fridge for those nights when you really want to get the dance party started.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

Upstairs is the master suite which features a light-filled home office, bedroom with a fireplace, massive closet and luxurious bath.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

And if that’s not enough, there’s even a romantic patio with a cozy cabana and fireplace.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

A separate one-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house that sleeps eight sits on the property as well. It overlooks a lighted clay tennis court, large seaside deck with beachfront plunge pool and lush landscaping.

Jim Bartsch and David Palermo

Fantasize about living in an oasis like this one? See more pictures at MK Properties.