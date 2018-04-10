Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

With over 8,000 exquisite square feet to dance around in, it’s easy to see why Ellen DeGeneres once called this Beverly Hills mansion home.

Known as the Skouras Residence, the house was built in 1956 by celebrity architect Hal Leavitt, and features swanky mid-century details. Before DeGeneres lived there, it was owned and updated by interior designer Kelly Wearstler, so needless to say the space is perfectly polished.

The home's interior is thoughtfully designed. Fun fact: DeGeneres has said she wanted to be an interior designer when she was 13. Simon Berlyn

Situated behind a privacy gate, the one-story house is surrounded by lush landscaping and views of the city.

Inside, the sunny entryway leads to the bright and airy living area which features a modern fireplace and bar. There’s also a large dining room which opens to an exterior courtyard (for when you’re craving a more alfresco meal).

The music room: bring your own DJ. Simon Berlyn

Straight ahead is the music room, which is a great spot for a piano (or maybe a place where the tWitch in your life can boogie down). And when you’re looking for a more quiet space to relax, there’s a cozy library lined with bookshelves and a peaceful view of the backyard.

The library is the perfect place to display Ellen's book "Home." Simon Berlyn

The kitchen has almost an industrial feel with large stainless steel appliances. Not one, but two islands stand in the center of the room provide extra space to prepare food.

There’s also a butler’s pantry accented with dark subway tile and a bright skylight.

Kitchen Simon Berlyn

A family room, which has a massive flat screen TV, is open to the kitchen, so you can still have company while you cook up a feast.

The home has four bedrooms total, including a master suite that has his-and-her bathrooms (because just having his-and-her sinks is not enough). The room has an amazing view and also looks out onto a fountain in the backyard.

The backyard has amazing views and a sparkling pool. Simon Berlyn

Speaking of the backyard … it’s got a pool, lounge area and bar, plus a sitting area with an outdoor fireplace.

The house is featured in DeGeneres’ coffee table book “Home,” which includes detailed looks at seven of her houses, past and present. In the book, she conveys the message, “You don't have to have money to have good taste."

That may be true. But if you want this house, you do have to have some cash. It’s currently on the market for a whopping $33.75 million.

