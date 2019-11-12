Hello, Miami! See inside Elle Macpherson's tropical escape

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is opening the doors to her picture-perfect Miami home in a new feature with Architectural Digest.
“I wanted the house to feel effortless, eclectic, and fun, with no pretension,” the Australian model and actress told the publication. “But it still had to feel considered. Less is more, but it can also be more challenging. It requires discipline and editing.”
The Normandy-inspired house, which Macpherson paid $8.1 million for in 2018, wasn't exactly what she had in mind when she started house hunting.
Stuff We Love
“This place is so different from what I had in mind, but I believe in being openhearted and open-minded in life, and this space and location just felt right,” she said.
The home has been decorated with bold pops of color and art, making it feel almost like a contemporary art gallery — but one where you can kick off your shoes and relax.
In the living room, plush neutral-colored furniture is surrounded by artworks by Warhol, Richard Prince and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The sun-filled space also has French doors that lead to the backyard and swimming pool.
Macpherson’s two sons, Flynn, 21, and Cy, 16, do a lot of entertaining at the home. In fact, she said she often finds herself “cooking breakfast for eight to 10 leftover boys, which is a switch from the black-tie entertaining I used to do regularly when we lived in London.”
With the help of New York City–based design firm Sawyer|Berson, Macpherson achieved her desired interior look.
“Elle considers her artwork family,” said Matt McKay, the company’s director of interior design. “Though she is a passionate collector, she was adamant that we avoid creating the austere or expected look of a gallery.”
The result is a home that feels fresh, laid-back and totally picture-perfect — of course, would you expect anything less?
Read the full story and see more pictures in the December 2019 issue of Architectural Digest.