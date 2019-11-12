Hello, Miami! See inside Elle Macpherson's tropical escape

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is opening the doors to her picture-perfect Miami home in a new feature with Architectural Digest.

“I wanted the house to feel effortless, eclectic, and fun, with no pretension,” the Australian model and actress told the publication. “But it still had to feel considered. Less is more, but it can also be more challenging. It requires discipline and editing.”

Elle Macpherson's Miami mansion is fun and eclectic. Floto+Warner/ Architectural Digest

The Normandy-inspired house, which Macpherson paid $8.1 million for in 2018, wasn't exactly what she had in mind when she started house hunting.

“This place is so different from what I had in mind, but I believe in being openhearted and open-minded in life, and this space and location just felt right,” she said.

The home has been decorated with bold pops of color and art, making it feel almost like a contemporary art gallery — but one where you can kick off your shoes and relax.