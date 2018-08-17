Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Elle Macpherson's new home is worthy of a magazine cover

The legendary supermodel has great taste in real estate.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Elle Macpherson's sleek style is reflected in her Miami home.Isa Foltin / WireImage

Elle Macpherson’s new house is so sleek and beautiful, it could be on the cover of a magazine — something its supermodel owner is quite used to.

The Australian model and actress just paid $8.1 million for the seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home that used to belong to Eric Malka, co-founder and CEO of "The Art of Shaving."

Elle Macpherson just bought this Miami beauty for $8.1 million.Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

The interior has a crisp and stylish feel to it with white walls and accents, contrasting with light wood floors.

A large living area features a contemporary-style fireplace and tons of windows, allowing the bright sunlight to stream into the room.

The living room is filled with natural sunlight.Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

The kitchen comes with white brick walls, marble countertops and a long center island. Fun pendant lights hang above, while recessed lighting on the ceiling adds even more illumination to the room.

Macpherson told Megyn Kelly she chooses clean plants for the basis of her food. "Raw is great, if not, then I lightly steam or roast it. I love seeds and nuts. I don't eat meat and I don't eat fish and chicken," she said.Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

After turning 50, model Elle Macpherson got serious about wellness - here's how

Jul.25.201807:34

There’s also a butler’s pantry with wine storage, although Macpherson probably will use it for something else since she abstains from alcohol. Perhaps she can store bottles of sparkling water in there!

The home comes with a butler's pantry and wine fridge.Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

In the master suite, there’s a closet fit for a supermodel and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate glass shower.

This is what a supermodel's closet looks like.Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables
So relaxing!Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

Outside, you can soak in the saltwater pool, and if you’re feeling active, there’s access to a tennis court and private boat dock.

A perfect spot to enjoy the Miami heat!Engel &amp; Volkers Miami Coral Gables

Macpherson recently posted a picture on Instagram of a lazy Sunday afternoon at the house, and we have serious envy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmHORm_HMEb

Congrats on the new home, Elle!

