Elle Macpherson's new home is worthy of a magazine cover

Elle Macpherson’s new house is so sleek and beautiful, it could be on the cover of a magazine — something its supermodel owner is quite used to.
The Australian model and actress just paid $8.1 million for the seven-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home that used to belong to Eric Malka, co-founder and CEO of "The Art of Shaving."
The interior has a crisp and stylish feel to it with white walls and accents, contrasting with light wood floors.
A large living area features a contemporary-style fireplace and tons of windows, allowing the bright sunlight to stream into the room.
The kitchen comes with white brick walls, marble countertops and a long center island. Fun pendant lights hang above, while recessed lighting on the ceiling adds even more illumination to the room.
There’s also a butler’s pantry with wine storage, although Macpherson probably will use it for something else since she abstains from alcohol. Perhaps she can store bottles of sparkling water in there!
In the master suite, there’s a closet fit for a supermodel and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate glass shower.
Outside, you can soak in the saltwater pool, and if you’re feeling active, there’s access to a tennis court and private boat dock.
Macpherson recently posted a picture on Instagram of a lazy Sunday afternoon at the house, and we have serious envy.
Congrats on the new home, Elle!