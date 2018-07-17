Get the latest from TODAY
This six-bedroom house in Beverly Hills is as classic as the legendary actress who once owned it, and now it’s for sale for $15.9 million.
Elizabeth Taylor once called this California estate home with her former husband Michael Wilding after purchasing it in 1953, and the property is the epitome of old Hollywood elegance.
Located on two lots that overlook the city lights and ocean, the home is built around a courtyard featuring a gorgeous fountain that sets the tone for the rest of the property.
Inside, an open living room is lit with natural sunlight from the wall of windows overlooking the back patio. Recessed lighting adds a modern contrast to the rustic exposed wood beams on the ceiling, and a cozy fireplace provides a little extra warmth on cool days and evenings.
The master suite has its own fireplace, too, along with views of the gardens in the backyard. An octagonal coffered ceiling overhead gives the room a unique feel, while the oversized space is big enough to have its own sitting area.
When you’re not relaxing in your room, though, you can head to the luxurious pool, which is decorated with three gorgeous statues that make it feel like you’re swimming in an art museum.
Browse through more pictures of the house at the listing.
Can’t afford the millions of dollars to buy this place but still like the idea of staying in one of Taylor’s houses? You can rent out her Palm Springs home for your next vacation.