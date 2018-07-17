Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Elizabeth Taylor's former estate is for sale — and it's a classic beauty

The legendary actress's former Beverly Hills, California, estate is on the market for $15.9 million.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth TaylorGetty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

This six-bedroom house in Beverly Hills is as classic as the legendary actress who once owned it, and now it’s for sale for $15.9 million.

Elizabeth Taylor once called this California estate home with her former husband Michael Wilding after purchasing it in 1953, and the property is the epitome of old Hollywood elegance.

Elizabeth Taylor's Beverly Hills house
The house is built around this stunning courtyard.Marc Angeles

Located on two lots that overlook the city lights and ocean, the home is built around a courtyard featuring a gorgeous fountain that sets the tone for the rest of the property.

Inside, an open living room is lit with natural sunlight from the wall of windows overlooking the back patio. Recessed lighting adds a modern contrast to the rustic exposed wood beams on the ceiling, and a cozy fireplace provides a little extra warmth on cool days and evenings.

Elizabeth Taylor's Beverly Hills house
Imagine all of the old Hollywood elite who visited Taylor in this living room.Marc Angeles

The master suite has its own fireplace, too, along with views of the gardens in the backyard. An octagonal coffered ceiling overhead gives the room a unique feel, while the oversized space is big enough to have its own sitting area.

Elizabeth Taylor's Beverly Hills house
Elizabeth Taylor's former bedroomMarc Angeles

When you’re not relaxing in your room, though, you can head to the luxurious pool, which is decorated with three gorgeous statues that make it feel like you’re swimming in an art museum.

Elizabeth Taylor's Beverly Hills house
How gorgeous is this view?Marc Angeles

Browse through more pictures of the house at the listing.

Can’t afford the millions of dollars to buy this place but still like the idea of staying in one of Taylor’s houses? You can rent out her Palm Springs home for your next vacation.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today