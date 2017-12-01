24 of the most creative 'Elf on the Shelf' displays

share tweet pin email

It’s no secret: the Elf on the Shelf inspires a love/hate relationship for many parents.

The joy that Santa’s little helper sparks in a child’s heart and the fact that because he or she is always watching your kid (and keeping them well behaved) makes the Christmas tradition a hit. But, as parents know, it can be an annoying task to move him into a new position every night, especially when you’re tired and not feeling very creative.

If you’ve committed to doing the tradition, there’s no turning back, so you might as well make the most of it. Luckily there are plenty of parents out there who are executing well-thought-out and hilarious positions and scenes for their elves that can inspire even the biggest Elf on the Shelf haters.

Below, see 24 of the most creative displays we’ve come across. Some are super easy, some a little more involved, but all are likely to generate smiles.

1. Bubble Bath

This elf is smart because she is having a fire side bubble bath at the spa! #elfontheshelf #christmasfun #spa #bubblebath #fireplace #cozy A post shared by Studio DK Day Spa (@studiodkdayspa) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:51am PST

After a full day of watching the kids, anyone would need a good soak.

2. Medicine Cabinet Mischief

She found the Band-aid boxes! 🚨 #christmasfun #elfontheshelf #shenanigansofcandycane A post shared by Erin (@erin_nicole_brooks) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:06am PST

For those nights when you’re feeling super tired, a box of Band-Aids can be a quick fix.

3. Gone Fishin'

Bojingle went fishing 🎣 #elfontheshelf A post shared by Bree ( Aubrey - Ah bree ) (@thisaintnoplace4nohero) on Nov 21, 2016 at 9:06am PST

Some Goldfish crackers and a few supplies found around the house make this display a great catch.

4. Hot, Hot, Hot

Heat things up, especially on the days when it's snowing outside.

5. Helping out The Salvation Army

Salvation Alfie #Doingthemostgood #thesalvationarmy #elfontheshelf #alfiebell2015 #redkettleseason @salvationarmyus A post shared by Alfie (@alfieontheshelf) on Dec 6, 2015 at 11:02pm PST

This elf pitches in to raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army. He's just so charitable!

6. Staircase Rescue

#buzzlightyearandwoody #elfontheshelf #buddytheelf #2016 trying to rescue the elf A post shared by Traci (@batmom07) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:25pm PST

Gather up the Elf’s friends and stage a rescue attempt.

7. Elfie Selfie

Look who decided to show up. 🃏🃏 #elfontheshelf #penny #uhoh #elfieselfie #feelingfestive A post shared by ʜªƥƥiƪƴ ƕɘɗ ↟ (@happilyhued) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

Even elves love taking pics of themselves. #saycheese

8. Reindeer Ride

Well, Waffles joined our family last night. Immediately out of the box he had to witness Cole trying to climb out of his highchair - so the first report back to Santa wasn't good. Thankfully there's still time 😅 A post shared by The Laughing Nest (@emily_laugherty) on Nov 21, 2016 at 6:35am PST

It’s better than the car during rush hour.

9. Spider-Elf

Spider-Man and Alfie are surfing their version of the world wide web. #alfiebell2015 #spiderman #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alfie (@alfieontheshelf) on Dec 4, 2015 at 11:20pm PST

If you’ve got the energy, this one’s a hit on the web.

10. Radio City Rockette

Alfie is getting in his kicks with the #Rockettes at the #RCChristmas #elfontheshelf A post shared by Alfie (@alfieontheshelf) on Dec 24, 2014 at 2:17am PST

A fun way to kick things up a notch.

11. Movie Night

Date night! Another great #elfontheshelf by @dankellermtg while I'm out of town! A post shared by Jenny Keller (@jennycookies) on Dec 1, 2012 at 11:02pm PST

Treat yo-elves to a relaxing night in.

12. Hanging Around

#christmas #christmaswherethegumtreesgrow #elfontheshelf #elf #disney #frozen #thecoldneverbotheredmeanyway #australianchristmas A post shared by Jessica Bouma (@jessicabouma13) on Nov 21, 2016 at 4:24pm PST

If he wants to venture outside, here’s an easy way to let him hang.

13. Zip-Lining Fun

Day 4 A post shared by Alfie (@alfieontheshelf) on Dec 9, 2013 at 7:51am PST

He’s such a risk-taker!

14. Elf on Strike

The elf came early because the girls had been nice...there have been a change of events. #elfontheshelf A post shared by Suzanne Witten Cates (@suzanne_cates) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:24pm PST

Sometimes you just gotta do this.

15. Make Some Noise

#francesthexmaself #francesrobinson #fireballfrances #elfontheshelfideas #elfontheshelf A post shared by FrancesXmasElf (@frances.robinson926) on Nov 20, 2016 at 2:51pm PST

Earplugs (thankfully!) not required.

16. Under the Weather

Uh oh...the whole house caught the funk! #elfontheshelf #Christmas A post shared by Kiki (@adventurekiki) on Nov 20, 2016 at 1:22pm PST

For when your elf needs a sick day...

17. Instagram Influencer

Hashtag: Our Elf is on Instagram! #tweenMomapproved #elfontheshelf #fmspad #fms_photoofaphoto A post shared by Ronessa (@nessylynn80) on Nov 20, 2016 at 5:09am PST

See how many likes this one will get!

18. A Day at the Aquarium

Hudson found Buddy and Snowflake checking out Hermie this morning! I don't think they have hermit crabs in the North Pole?? #jennycookieselfontheshelf #kellerfarmhouse A post shared by Jenny Keller (@jennycookies) on Nov 30, 2015 at 4:33pm PST

The North Pole probably doesn’t have an attraction like this.

19. Grumpy Elves

Oh no! Grumpy Elves! #grumpycat #jennycookieselfontheshelf A post shared by Jenny Keller (@jennycookies) on Dec 14, 2014 at 10:17am PST

Turn that frown upside down!

20. Stinky Shoes

Deck the Halls with Stinky Shoeses! #elfontheshelf #ktinsel #bubbly #elf #elfhijinks #elfadventures #elfontheshelfideas A post shared by K'Tinsel and Bubbly Elf (@elf.off.the.shelf) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:39am PST

Maybe have some yummy candles on hand for this day.

21. It’s Magic!

The Amazing K'Tinsel and his lovely assistant Bubbly! #elfontheshelf #ktinsel #bubbly #elf #elfhijinks #elfadventures #elfontheshelfideas A post shared by K'Tinsel and Bubbly Elf (@elf.off.the.shelf) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:32am PST

Let’s just hope he can put her back together.

22. Pageant Beauty

Beautiful on the inside and out...

23. Holiday Help Booth

Stephen and Sara Zenter

Sometimes you just need someone to talk with.

24. Breakfast Spaghetti

Stephen and Sara Zenter

If Buddy the Elf loves it, yours will, too.

This article was originally published on Dec. 5, 2016 on TODAY.com.