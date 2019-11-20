This 'Elf'-inspired suite is spreading Christmas cheer — see the pics

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is home to this vacation club suite, which aims to give families the chance to spend time in the Big Apple like Buddy the Elf.

As they enter, guests will see hundreds of paper snowflakes and popcorn garlands hanging from the ceiling, a decorated Christmas tree surrounded by gifts of all sizes, faux snow on the windows and a gift wrap mural wall.

"Every detail of this 'Elf'-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in," Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations, said in a press release.