This 'Elf'-inspired suite is spreading Christmas cheer — see the pics

A suite inspired by the Will Ferrell Christmas movie "Elf" will soon be available at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City.

By Callie Patteson

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — or by staying in this New York City suite inspired by the holiday classic "Elf."

Fit for an "Elf" fan and a Buddy!Club Wyndham

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is home to this vacation club suite, which aims to give families the chance to spend time in the Big Apple like Buddy the Elf.

As they enter, guests will see hundreds of paper snowflakes and popcorn garlands hanging from the ceiling, a decorated Christmas tree surrounded by gifts of all sizes, faux snow on the windows and a gift wrap mural wall.

"Every detail of this 'Elf'-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in," Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations, said in a press release.

So festive!Club Wyndham

Not only can guests sleep like Will Ferrell's lovable character, they can eat like him, too. The fridge is stocked with the four main elf food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup.

Plenty of sugary snacks available here.Club Wyndham

Even the bathroom is covered in Christmas decorations — perfect for when you belt out a Christmas song in the shower.

Even the bathroom spreads Christmas cheer.Club Wyndham

Guest can stay in this winter wonderland from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20. Club Wyndham vacation club members also have the opportunity to stay in the suite from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26.

Buddy (and Santa) would love this suite.New Line Cinema

Fans can book the suite beginning Nov. 25. Rates start at $399 per night and include admission for up to four people to the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink.

If you want to explore the suite for yourself, check out this 360-degree tour here.

Callie Patteson