Ever wanted to live like a “Seinfeld” character? Here’s your chance — sort of.
The townhouse that was used as the exterior shot for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes’ New York City apartment is for sale, but it looks a little — okay, a lot — different on the inside.
For one, the building is not divided into apartments, as it was on the show. In reality, it’s a five-story townhouse that spans 4,730 square feet of luxurious space. (We can only imagine how Elaine would react if she got to live here!)
The interior features rich hardwood floors, handcarved moldings and mahogany doors with original hardware. There are eight fireplaces, including some made with elegant marble.
In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find rustic wooden cabinets and beamed ceilings. The kitchen opens to a dining area with a massive window that looks out onto the landscaped backyard featuring both a fountain and a pond.
The house boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths — enough room for Elaine, Jerry, George and yes, even Kramer.
Current owner Lori Monson told The Wall Street Journal that fans of the show used to occasionally recognize the place.
“Maybe twice a month, someone would walk by, and they’d say, ‘Is this Elaine’s house?’” she told the publication. “I would go, ‘How would you know that?' It would happen twice a month, maybe, and then once a month. Maybe, I’d say, about 10 years ago, it stopped.”
The home, which is located in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea, is on the market for $8.65 million. See more pictures of the property at the listing from Mark Thomas Amadei and Jonathan Hettinger of Sotheby’s International Realty.