Ever wanted to live like a “Seinfeld” character? Here’s your chance — sort of.

The townhouse that was used as the exterior shot for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes’ New York City apartment is for sale, but it looks a little — okay, a lot — different on the inside.

Elaine's apartment from "Seinfeld," as seen on the series finale. Hulu

For one, the building is not divided into apartments, as it was on the show. In reality, it’s a five-story townhouse that spans 4,730 square feet of luxurious space. (We can only imagine how Elaine would react if she got to live here!)

The interior features rich hardwood floors, handcarved moldings and mahogany doors with original hardware. There are eight fireplaces, including some made with elegant marble.